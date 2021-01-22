If fans of the Cody boys basketball team had stopped watching after the first quarter Friday night, they would have missed a Game of the Year candidate. After falling behind by 12 in the first, the Broncs came stampeding back to get their second win of the season, defeating the Natrona County Mustangs in Sweitzer Gym to get their first conference win, 76-73.
Sophomore Luke Talich led all scorers with 26 points in the game. Talich and his brother Nic had a connection all game long, with the senior Talich finding Luke time and time again for easy buckets down by the rim.
Early fireworks from senior Cody Phillips helped keep it close in the first half, with Luke Talich and Phillips combining for 21 points in the first half on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.
After picking up two quick fouls that sent him to the bench in the first period, senior Caleb Pryor found a groove in the second quarter, playing lockdown defense on the Mustangs (3-4, 0-1 conference) and icing the game with two clutch free throws as time ticked down in the fourth quarter to ensure the Broncs (2-6, 1-1 conference) went home victorious.
Coach Jacob Kraft said in the beginning of the season his players would need time to gel and back into a basketball mindset. They look to have done just that, playing their most complete game of the season against the Mustangs, moving the ball, rotating to the right spots defensively and looking dominant for stretches against a team that had a height advantage.
The Broncs will look to follow up this performance with another win as they make the 5-hour journey to Rock Springs for another conference bout with the winless Tigers (0-7, 0-1 conference). Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.