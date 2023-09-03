Cody rolls Riverton in big Week 1 winThings started slow, with both squads trading punts early. Strong pass defense and a good punt return set up the Broncs at the Riverton 33-yard line. It took four plays for A.J. Baustert to punch it in and give Cody its first score of the night with 6:38 to go in the opening frame.
Riverton started to build a little momentum of its own but the Bronc defense didn’t break even after witnessing a spectacular catch by Riverton’s Nick McIntosh. A fumble by Chase Hatch on a punt return gave the Wolverines another shot they couldn’t capitalize on. Cody’s defense ate up Riverton’s dink-and-dunk offense to get the ball back and set up a 70-yard scamper by Grady McCarten for a score.
Up 14-0, the Broncs started to let loose. Cody started slinging it around and Maddax Ball rewarded McFadden’s faith in him with another score to Conner Moss. Ball was hyper-efficient in the pocket, misfiring just three times in the win.
With just under 4 minutes to play and needing a score to even have a chance at a comeback, Riverton turned to the air. They lofted pass after pass downfield, finally getting behind Cody for a touchdown with 1:10 to play in the half.
It was too much time.
Ball orchestrated a flawless final drive, going 4-for-4 for 58 yards and tossing a score to Jacob Ball with 7.7 seconds to play to put Cody up three scores and put the game out of reach.
“I think we’re set up for that. It’s one we practice a lot,” McFadden said of his squad’s 2-minute offense. “I thought Maddax did a great job. That’s great practice at the beginning of the year. They had just scored and we came down and punched it in. For us to answer right back, that’s something I’m looking for. To answer like that was really big for the team.”
Cody came out of the break ready to go. McCarten took just 40 seconds and two carries to romp into the end zone for the fifth Broncs touchdown of the night. He raced in from 52 yards away, zigging and zagging his way completely across the field before turning upfield for the score.
Riverton took to the air on its opening drive of the half, finding seams in the Cody defense to march down the field. The Broncs slowed them down in the red zone, but a pair of defensive pass interference calls kept the Wolverine drive on life support.
After five tries with goal to go, the Broncs pulled the plug and forced a turnover on downs. Trey Schroeder secured it with a key tackle for a loss. That appeared to be all the Broncs needed to settle in. Four plays later, Cody was celebrating another long score, this time a 74-yard bomb to Hatch, and the Broncs kept stampeding.
“It was a good win to get under our belts,” Maddax Ball said. “I’m feeling very confident in the team. We have a lot of athletes and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Those athletes were rolling in the second half. Jace Jarrett hauled in a 40-yard pass to set up a 21-yard Owen Petersen score. Petersen then snagged an interception, and lineman Dillon Bullock finished off the short drive by scooping up a fumble and rumbling in. Jarom Beardall snagged a pick of his own and returned it to the Riverton 16-yard line.
Even with the score late in the second quarter, it’s hard to find much fault with the Bronc defense. The 11 boys on that side of the ball flew around, doling out punishment in the open field and wreaking havoc in the backfield. The Broncs bent, but broke only once in a dominating win.
“The defense really played well against a pretty difficult scheme,” McFadden said. “We’ve got a new scheme, nine new starters out there, just a lot of new kids who are really doing a good job.”
McFadden turned to his backups to end the game but the young guns couldn’t punch it in. Riverton took over at their own 5-yard line and watched the running clock run out the end of the game.
It was about as perfect a game as the Broncs could have hoped to have. The Cody boys controlled the pace and momentum from the opening kick and outside of a first half blemish that ruined the shutout, looked every bit the championship-caliber squad they believe themselves to be. McFadden isn’t concerned about the postseason, though. He wants to see constant improvement.
“The goal of this team is to play better than we did last week,” he said. “They’re growing, figuring out who they are, finding their voice. You saw them play with more confidence on both sides of the ball. I like where they’re going. I felt like we played better than we did last week.”
In total, 13 players got touches on offense for Cody. Maddax Ball led the Broncs from under center, going 12-for-15 for 205 yards and three scores, and added 45 yards on four carries. McCarten led the rushing attack, piling up 147 yards and two scores on just seven carries. Baustert led the Bronc receivers with 91 yards on two receptions.
Beardall led the Broncs on defense with five tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception. Hatch added eight tackles and a pass breakup, and Petersen’s pick was accompanied by four stops.
Cody stays on the road for their next matchup, traveling to Worland for a non-conference matchup with the Warriors (0-1). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.