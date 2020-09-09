The Cody tennis team will face its toughest competition thus far in the final matches of the regular season.
On Saturday, the Fillies and Broncs travel to Casper to play in a doubleheader against Natrona and Kelly Walsh.
Kelly Walsh is currently undefeated as a team and has already taken down top southern region team Green River and No. 2 team Cheyenne Central.
The Trojans play Thursday against Gillette, a team that nearly swept the Broncs and is currently tied with Jackson, a team Cody beat earlier this season, for the second-best record in the state.
All varsity players are undefeated this season for Kelly Walsh other than the No. 3 doubles team, which has been in a bit of flux this season.
The Broncs sit at third place in the state standings.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” No. 1 singles player Cody Champlin said of the match against Kelly Walsh. When he heard the team was undefeated, he shrugged and said, “It’s whatever. I’m ready.”
Kelly Walsh’s tennis dominance isn’t just for the boys. The Trojans are tied with the Fillies for the best record in the state.
Thursday they’ll have matches against Gillette and Thunder Basin, two teams that are sitting at the middle or back of the pack at this point in the season.
Earlier this year, Kelly Walsh defeated Sheridan, sweeping the only team to beat the Fillies this season.
“Kelly Walsh is one of the tougher teams we play every year,” said senior No. 1 doubles player Soffy Anderson. “If we bring confidence and energy into Casper, I think we can do well.”
This weekend, coach Jason Quigley will be heading back to his alma mater, Natrona County, to coach against the Mustangs.
“It’s going to be kind of cool,” Quigley said. “I look forward to it. I spent a lot of years in Casper and working there, obviously playing for Natrona. It’s going to be fun for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.