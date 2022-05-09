The Cody Fillies softball team appears to be the best in the West and conference champions after racking up four more wins over the weekend.
The Fillies (15-3, 8-0) took down Kelly Walsh 15-9 and 11-7 on Friday, and dominated Natrona County 19-4 and 19-8 on Saturday in Casper to post their 15th consecutive victory and put a stranglehold on this side of the state.
“We learned we’ve got some pretty big bats,” coach Chad Smith said. “The offense is strong, and if we do make an error and the other team scores a couple of runs we don’t unravel.”
Unofficially, sophomore catcher Katie Brasher finished 5 for 5 at the plate in game one against KW and drove in six runs.
Fellow sophomore Riley Simone got the win in the circle after taking over for Ellie Ungrund in the fifth. She gave up a pair of hits and one run in three innings, went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored four times.
“I think we are just trying to work hard toward state and to be able to compete with the teams from the other side of the state,” Simone said. “I think we all continued to play for each other this weekend and it showed.”
Simone took the ball in the fifth with everything tied up 8-8. The Fillies exploded in the sixth and seventh innings to blow things open as Simone and the defense helped shut the door on the Lady Trojans.
Taydon Shoening finished 3 for 5 at the plate and Ava Meier scored four times on a pair of hits.
Violet Wollschlager went 1 for 2 with three walks and scored three times.
In the non-conference game two matchup, both teams had their opportunities in a back-and-forth affair, but a six-run fifth inning helped turn the tide in the Fillies’ favor.
Simone singled in the inning and with two outs, a triple by Morgan Evans and consecutive doubles from Montana Massey, Jayma Tuttle and Wollschlager helped the Fillies pull away.
Massey helped fill a big void in the lineup with senior slugger Emily Egger out with an illness.
“Last week we had some really quality practices,” Massey said. “Coach was telling us it was a big weekend and helped keep us in check which was nice.”
Ava Wollschlager finished with a pair of hits, and Violet Wollschlager got the win in the circle while adding three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Tuttle finished with four RBIs on a pair of hits to lead the Fillies.
After a rain-out last week against Natrona County in Cody, both games against NC counted as conference games, and after a lot of anticipation about the matchup all season, neither contest was close.
Simone lit up NC at the plate with four hits, including a double in the first, single in the third, double in the third and a grand slam in the fifth.
She drove in eight of Cody’s 19 runs in the game.
“We are able to bounce back better this year, forget about any mistakes and just keep moving forward,” Simone said. “I didn’t know how this weekend was going to work out without Emily, but it worked out all right.”
Sophomore slinger Ungrund took command in the circle, holding NC scoreless through the first two innings before Cody unloaded for a 12-run third.
She gave up seven hits and struck out five in the win.
“This year the pitching has just been really solid,” Smith said. “The catching is better with fewer passed balls and we’re not having to play from behind like we did against the better teams last year.”
Cody racked up 14 hits with Violet Wollschlager chalking up three.
Ava Wollschlager and Brasher added two hits apiece and Meier, Ungrund and Evans finished with a hit each.
Ungrund unloaded at the plate in game two. She had three of Cody’s 20 hits in the contest and four RBIs.
Massey again showed what she can do as a freshman, going 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
“I thought the games would be a lot closer with all the hype about NC,” Massey said. “But we came out really hyped up and confident and our energy was so high this weekend. My voice is gone from yelling all weekend. It’s been crazy.”
Cody closed out a long stretch of softball with an eight-run fifth inning against NC and played error free on defense.
After a big weekend in Casper, Cody will face just as big of a home stand this weekend with visits from Rock Springs on Friday and Green River on Saturday.
“I am really excited for this weekend,” Massey said. “I am so glad the games are at home. I think we are going to get some nice weather and if we keep the energy up like we did in Casper, we have a great chance at getting some more wins.”
