It is almost time for Yellowstone National Park’s fishing season to open. Every Memorial Day weekend beginning May 28, anglers from all over the USA and the world will begin to converge on the Madison, Firehole and Gibbon rivers to enjoy the dry fly action found on these historic and fabled rivers.
Charles Brooks, Ernie Schweibert and other fly fishing writers and fly tyers from decades ago are responsible for exposing the brown and rainbow trout fishing found in these waters. Tales of gigantic brown trout have inspired anglers like me, as well as other fly fishers, since I first read “Fishing Yellowstone Waters” way back in the 1970s. At the time that book was written, all of these rivers had great populations of brown trout and rainbow trout. His accounts talk about brown trout that regularly measured 20 inches and larger. And the rainbow trout were not small fry either.
Since the fires of 1988, these rivers are not what they once were. Sediment from the fires was carried into these rivers by snowmelt and has filled many of the long, deep pools Brooks and Schweibert wrote about. When rivers lose depth and their gravels are covered by sediment, spawning grounds are lost and trout populations shrink. The large trout that once were are nothing but memories of days long gone now in the Firehole. The Madison and Gibbon still hold brown trout as long as one’s arm, but the rainbow population seems to be fish smaller than 20 inches with the average hanging in at 12 inches. Not a bad-sized trout to be sure, but not the ones of which legend was made when Yellowstone was less fished and definitely less traveled than what we see 22 years into a new century.
If you have not fished Yellowstone on its opening weekend, one can still have much enjoyment matching wits with the ancestors of their larger ancestors. The insect hatches are still to be found. Opening day brings blue wing olives, midges, small golden stoneflies and caddis. When these hatches are happening all at once in the middle of the day, the modern angler, despite YouTube videos and all the magazine articles written in the past 70 years, will still scratch their heads as they search through fly boxes looking for that one fly that will put a nice bend in their fly rods when the hatches flip a switch for the rainbows and browns in the Madison, Gallatin and Firehole rivers.
Anglers should be aware not all waters inside Yellowstone Park open on Memorial Day weekend. The Yellowstone River downstream from Fishing Bridge to Mud Volcano is closed until July 15 to protect spawning native Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Tributaries to the Yellowstone River and Lake are closed to fishing until June 20, but Yellowstone Lake is open to catch and release on Yellowstone cutthroat while all lake trout are to be killed immediately when caught. (Please read the YNP Fishing Regulations to find out why lake trout are must-kill and also for definitive waters open, or closed, to fishing.)
Rivers like the Lamar will be high and probably too muddy to provide enjoyment this year due to the exceptional snow and rains that have fallen in the Park and surrounding mountains since late March. Soda Butte, Slough Creek and other popular fishing streams in Yellowstone will probably not be in good shape for the opening day either. The good news is that Soda Butte Creek has made great rebounds since the stream was treated with rotenone to eliminate the too plentiful brook trout population. This treatment was done to restore the streams once plentiful with native Yellowstone cutthroat.
Most of Yellowstone’s trout waters can be easily fished with lighter action fly rods varying in length from 8 to 10 feet. Three through five weight fly rods are best for presenting dry flies and their sub-surface larvae or nymphal imitation flies. Floating fly lines work well most of the time for dries, wets, nymphs and even streamers, except when fishing deeper waters like Yellowstone Lake. Large streamers work very well in Yellowstone and Lewis Lakes, and Yellowstone, Lamar, Lewis and the Snake rivers. Anglers inclined to throw “meat” (streamers) prefer fly rods in the six to seven weight category. Sinking lines or sink-tip lines will help bring those baitfish and leech fly imitations down to the trout’s lairs better than a floating line. Don’t forget to get your 2022 Yellowstone Fishing Permit and always pack bear spray.
