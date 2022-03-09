They might not have gotten the kind of practice time on the ice together that the other teams in the division did, but nobody would know it from the results of the 2022 Wyoming Amateur Hockey League State Championships.
The combined Park County-Pinedale Under 14 team won three out of four games, the final a 5-1 win over Laramie, to win the 14U state title March 6 in Casper.
Tied 1-1 after the first period and still tight in the second period of the championship game, Cody’s Grady Perry had a breakaway at the beginning of the third and was set up for his own go-ahead goal, but instead passed to Pinedale teammate Dace Rhea who slapped it in to hang onto the slim lead, and Pinedale-Park County rolled from there to earn the 5-1 win to take the title.
“Grady made the pass perfectly and got the assist,” coach JW Robinson said. “It was a very unselfish action between two clubs. I love what Grady did on that play and our whole team gained a lot of confidence from there and we rolled through the game 5-1.”
Without enough players from either Pinedale or Park County to compete, the two teams played as a single unit all year, coached by Robinson and Blake Stinson. They started with a 9-3 win over Rock Springs the Friday of the state tournament.
Pinedale-Park County then squeaked by Laramie 6-5 on Saturday, and then fell to Jackson 7-2 that night before beating Laramie again in the championship game.
“We’ve been partnering with other towns for several years in a row now that struggle to find enough players,” Robinson said. “We played 20 games with Pinedale this year and the kids fell in love with each other on the first weekend.”
Perry finished with two goals and an assist in the championship game to help an unlikely combination of players win it all.
The Cody Fire Department gave the players a ride and a little escort earlier this week to help celebrate the victory, followed by a pizza party for the Ice Cats, all with their Pinedale teammates along in spirit.
“These kids will be social media buddies for life. Their camaraderie and teamwork was outstanding,” Robinson said. “It was a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.