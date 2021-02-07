The Cody indoor track team displayed its wide array of talent yet again Saturday in Gillette, with the Fillies winning two relays and multiple individual events, while the Broncs has high placers in a variety of events.
The girls won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and finished second in the 4x800, while Grace Shaffer — also a member of the winning relays — won pole vault and Stafford — part of the 4x800 — won the two-mile.
The Broncs were second in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and saw solid performances from a number of competitors, including Graidin Arnold (fourth in hurdles), Daniel Gorman (third in long jump) and Tyler Grenz (fifth in a crowded 55-meter field).
WHSAA State Qualifier Round 2 Meet 4 2021
Gillette Sports Complex
Girls
55 meter: 4. Grace Shaffer, 7.77; 8. Elaine Seibert, 8.02; 9. Sofie Anderson, 8.03.
200 meter: 10. Ada Nelson, 30.36; 15. Kelsey Pomajzl, 31.81; 21. Hayley Holeman, 33.00.
400 meter: 5. Nelson, 1:07.29; 13. Zelma Rudd, 1:16.29.
800 meter: 7. Taylen Stinson, 2:46.66.
3,200 meter: 1. Ava Stafford, 12:45.80.
4x200 meter relay: 1. Cody (Shaffer, Seibert, Holly Spiering, Lake Harrison) 1:53.63.
4x400 meter relay: 1. Cody (Shaffer, Seibert, Spiering, Harrison) 4:25.45.
4x800 meter relay: 2. Cody (Stinson, Rudd, Nelson, Stafford) 11:00.43.
High jump: 3. Harrison, 4-11; 6. Sarah Andre, 4-07; 8. Anderson, 4-03.
Long jump: Spiering, 15-10.5; 6. Anderson, 14-01.
Pole vault: 1. Shaffer, 12-01.5; 2. Nyah Meier, 10-00; 3. Kinsie Reed, 10-00; 4. Holeman, 9-06; 6. Pomajzl, 6-06.
5. Laura Phillips, 32-00; 12. Torrance Brown, 26-04.5.
Boys
55 meter: 5. Tyler Grenz, 7.04; 6. Dillon Brost, 7.06; 9. Daniel Gorman, 7.11; 11. Kellon George, 7.16; 17. Devyn Engdahl, 7.37; 18. Jackson Schroeder, 7.45; 24. Chance Moss, 7.78; 26. Johnny Williams, 7.99.
200 meter: 7. Schroeder, 25.55; 14. Ian Graham, 26.98; 18. Moss, 27.96.
400 meter: 7. I. Graham, 59.03.
800 meter: 9. Kyle Graham, 2:28.73.
1,600 meter: 9. K. Graham, 5:25.47.
55 meter hurdles: 4. Graidin Arnold, 9.13.
4x200 meter relay: 2. Cody (George, Brost, Moss, I. Graham), 1:42.67.
4x400 meter relay: 2. Cody (Brost, Engdahl, Bridger Hult, I. Graham), 4:03.41.
High jump: 5. Hult, 5-04; 7. Moss, 5-02.
Long jump: 3. Gorman, 18-05; 6. Hult, 16-02; 8. Christian Dudrick, 15-09.
Triple jump: 5. Gorman, 35-06.25; 10. Dudrick, 32-01.
Pole vault: 3. Brost, 10-03.
Shot put: 8. Williams, 40-01; 11. Gorman, 36-02.5; 22. Landen Gallagher, 28-07.5.
