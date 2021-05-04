The Cody boys soccer team hit the road Monday night for an inter-class matchup with the 4A Natrona County Mustangs. The fifth-ranked Broncs played a close game in Casper, but fell to the Mustangs, 3-2. Sophomore midfielder Matt Nelson scored both goals in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.