The Cody girls soccer team closed out the week with a second victory, a 7-0 win Thursday in Powell.
The Fillies didn't take long to get on the scoreboard on Powell's senior night. In the third minute Ally Boysen kicked a rocket from the 25 yard line to make it 1-0.
Autumn Wilson made it 2-0 in the 14th. Her header was deflected by Wilson followed the ball and got ahead of the defense for the shot.
A minute later Aspen Kalkowski scored with a sharply angled shot from the right side that hit the left post and bounced back into the net.
Cody's final goal of the half came in the 23rd when on a throw in Allie Broussard tracked to the ball and then tapped it in with her left foot.
The Fillies continued to create shots in the second half but didn't find the net again until the 61st minute, when a chip shot by Molly Hays glanced off Broussard's shoulder and into the net.
Broussard got her second goal in the 71st minute, finishing a cross by Kalkowski.
Cody's final goal came a minute later when Kennedi Niemann's shot from the 10 deflected off a Powell defender's head into the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.