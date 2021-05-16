The Cody Legion baseball team had a successful weekend in Jackson, going 2-2 to improve to 6-3 overall.
Cody 18, Rock Springs 9
Cody had 16 hits in a big win over Rocks Springs on Sunday.
The game was actually close through four innings, with the Cubs leading 10-9, But a two-run fifth and sixth-run sixth helped them pull away.
A double by Jack Schroeder scored the first run in the fifth, with Schroeder later stealing home. In the sixth, two walks a hit batter and single by Trey Thomasson scored the first run. Tristan Blatt then hit a double to bring in three more, followed by a two-run homer by Jack Schroeder to left.
Cody scored four in the first, which included a triple by Blatt and double by Jack Schroeder. Three walks, a double by Blatt and single by Schroeder scored four more in the second. The Cubs added runs in the third and fourth.
The Sand Puppies scored six in the first, one in the second and two in the fourth.
At the plate, Blatt was a perfect 5-for-5, Jack Schroeder 4-5, Thomasson 2-3 and Devyn Engdahl 2-4.
Grady McCarten got his first start on the mound, going 2 2/3 innings and giving up seven runs on seven hits. Johnston earned the win, allowing two runs on seven hits through 3 1/3.
Evanston 2, Cody 1
The Cubs outhit Evanston 7-1 but lost 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off.
Cody gave up three walks to load the bases for Evanston, who scored on a fielder's choice. In the top of the frame, Jack Schroeder had tied the game with a solo shot over the left field fence.
Evanston's first run came similar to the last, with three walks and a ground out.
At the plate Blatt, Schroeder, Moss and Thomasson went 1-3 and Wyatt Carlson 1-1.
Carlson started the game, going 1 inning and giving up one run on no hits. Moss pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit for the loss. Blatt pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed no runs on no hits.
Gallatin Valley 12, Cody 6
A 10-run powered Gallatin Valley past the Cubs in the first game Saturday. Gallatin had five hits, four walks and two hit batters. Cody also had two errors in the frame.
Cody led 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth. In the third the Cubs saw singles by Johnston, Jack Schroeder and Chance Moss and scored three runs. Blatt hit a solo homer to left in the top of the fifth.
A double by Dominic Phillips scored a run in the sixth, with one more coming in the seventh.
At the plate, Blatt went 3-3 and Jack Schroeder 2-4.
Engdahl pitched 4 innings, giving up five runs on six hits. Thomasson took the loss, allowed six runs on three hits through 1/3 of an inning. Ben Reinker closed out the game, giving up one run on two hits.
Cody 8, Jackson 7
Cody came from behind to defeat Jackson in extra innings during its second game Saturday.
The Cubs managed to score a single run in the fifth on a single by Phillips, sixth on a double by Johnston, seventh on a single by Trey Schroeder and eighth on an error to take the win. Cody worked some deep counts and played some small ball in the comeback.
The Cubs trailed 6-4 after three innings, scoring two in the second and third. Jackson's other run came in the fifth.
Offensively, Johnston went 2-5, while five other Cubs also got hits.
Jack Schroeder started the game, giving up six runs on five hits through 3 innings. Phillips pitched 3 innings and gave up one run on one hit. Blatt earned the win, giving up no runs or hits through 1 2/3 innings.
