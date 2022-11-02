Coming off a huge win against first-place Helena the previous week, Quake coach Chris Blaisuis still knew his young team couldn’t take anybody lightly, even last place Bozeman who traveled to Cody over the weekend.
Not a lot came easily for the upstart Quake, but after sweeping the Icedogs, Yellowstone is on a three-game win streak and hunting for a potential playoff spot.
“Being part of a playoff team you have to figure out how to win these kind of games,” Blaisuis said. “You play the team that’s in front of you and win even when you are not at your best.”
It took a while to figure that out on Friday, but the Quake pulled out a 2-1 victory.
Penalty trouble didn’t help on Saturday, but still the Quake dominated when they needed to and sent Bozeman home with a 3-1 loss.
The Quake got on the board quickly Friday night on a goal by Joey Good just two minutes in. He was assisted by Spencer Stenholm and Benjamin Kluza.
The home team had a couple of power play opportunities in the first period, but couldn’t quite capitalize.
“Our penalty kill is still outstanding,” Blaisuis said. “But we still need to figure out how take advantage of our five-on-four situations.”
The Icedogs went 0 for 6 on power plays on Friday and Saturday nights.
“Very rarely do you take time in practice working on the penalty kill,” Blaisuis said. “It’s just something these guys take ownership of when they are in those situations.”
Bozeman scored 30 seconds into the second period Friday to tie things up at 1, but the Quake answered quickly on a score by Stenholm, his first of the season.
He was assisted by Good and Kluza.
John Hughes got the win in the net, stopping 29 of 30 shots.
The Quake nearly doubled the scoring opportunities of the Icedogs on Friday.
“We eventually settled down and played well on Friday, but I was happier with the game on Saturday,” Blaisuis said. “We did have some penalty troubles, but when we were in 5 on 5 we were dominant.”
The Quake didn’t do themselves any favors to start things out on Saturday, taking a penalty before the puck even dropped, but once again a team struggled on a power play against the Quake.
Back at full strength the Quake got on the board at the 5:18 mark on a goal by Blake Mitchell.
He was assisted by Donovan Knuckles and Sebe Perez.
The Icedogs tied things up at 1 a couple of minutes later, but for the second night in a row the Quake responded quickly.
Ben Carlson got one by the Icedog goalie at the 13:49 mark to go up 2-1. He was assisted by Brayson Bennett and Perez.
After a scoreless second period the Quake finally capitalized on a power play as Wyatt O’Donoghue got his fourth goal of the season to put the Quake up 3-1. He was assisted by Teagan Scheurer and Bennett, his 13th of the season.
Edvin Falkenstrom was a wall in the net for the Quake. He stopped 36 of 37 Icedog attempts.
The Quake head to Butte this weekend for what could be an important pair of contests.
Butte is currently two points ahead of the Quake in the standings.
“Right now Gillette is in first place in the division, and we played them as hard as anybody,” Blaisuis said. “We have a lot of guys committed, who came in when we gave them a day off after a sweep worked, and they are just willing to keep getting better and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.