The Cody boys and girls cross country teams were among 27 schools and nearly 500 runners who got a taste of what the state meet is going to look like this year in Ethete, and the Fillies are definitely hoping for a repeat performance from Saturday when they return for state.
The Cody girls won the Chief Nation Invitational hosted by Wyoming Indian High School, beating out a number of 4A teams and setting the standard for what could be their third consecutive state title.
Four Fillies landed in the top 20, led by Ava Stafford who clocked in at 20 minutes, 22.79 seconds for sixth. She was followed by Taylen Stinson in eighth, Kinley Bollinger in 14th and Mekenzie Clark in 19th.
David Juergens paced the Cody boys with a 17:54.75 for 27th.
“We were invited to Wyoming Indian two years ago for a meet, but it was on a different course,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “We needed to see this state course, and so did a massive amount of runners.”
The state course features a gradual incline for the first mile or so, down the second mile and relatively flat the rest of the way.
“I think we knew we could win it,” Bollinger said. “With that big of a meet and so many runners it was so exciting.”
Last year the Cody runners completely changed the way they prepared for state with the altitude in Star Valley being considerably higher.
After Saturday, preparations for this year’s finale won’t change too much from what they are doing now.
“What was unique about this meet was the Wyoming Indian High School and the whole community comes out and puts it on,” Kirkham said. “They take a lot of pride in hosting their events.”
The difference in this meet was not only its size, but a horse and warrior rider leading the runners off to start the races. There didn’t seem to be anything unusual about the results for the Fillies, however, as they just won again.
“I would say it’s really just consistency and teamwork,” Bollinger said. “We build off of each other and make each other better.”
Cody will head to Sheridan Saturday for the Michelle Ludwig Invite, but it may not be as easy for the girls now.
“I don’t think teams like Sheridan and other 4A schools liked getting beat by Cody,” Kirkham said. “I think this week we will definitely have a target on our back.”
Chief Nation
Invitational
Girls
6. Ava Stafford, 20:34.80; 8. Taylen Stinson, 20:37.91; 14. Kinley Bollinger, 21:07.16. 19. Mekenzie Clark, 21:22.79; 83. Elisa Wachob, 24:07.00.
Boys
27. David Juergens, 17:54.40; 32. Charlie Hulbert, 18:01.00; 75. Riley Nielson, 19:09.48; 95. Randall Nielson, 19:42.98; 105. Hayden Campbell, 20:02.60; 109, Kyle Graham, 20:12.97.
