In the fastest race of the meet, Kelsey Pomajzl pushed ahead of the field Thursday during the Cody Tri to win the 50 free.
“I was super confident about it,” she said. “It was right place, right time. I came out strong and felt good.”
The sophomore was also .12 seconds from qualifying for state, a mark she feels confident she’ll get soon.
“There’s definitely some things I could have done better but I’ll get another chance to qualify,” she said.
In the meet, Cody finished second (302 points) behind Worland (364) and ahead of Riverton (218).
“We saw improvement from last week and a lot of great swims,” coach Emily Swett said. “It was nice to be back to our normal event schedule because the relays make a big difference.”
Last week Cody opened at the Lander Pentathlon, swimming five different events.
“It was my first pentathlon so it was fun but it was definitely good to be back to a regular meet,” Pomajzl said.
The Joyce sisters added more events to their state list, with Tara adding the 200 and 500 with 4A times and finishing first in both events.
Kelly Joyce won the 200 IM and beat the state mark by 6 seconds. She also won the 100 breast in a state time.
“Her time in the 200 IM was just a little off her state time,” Swett said.
The Fillies other top individual finisher was Hailey Holeman, who won the diving. She’s only been doing the sport for a little over two weeks.
“I thought it would be something fun and new to try,” she said. “Some dives weren’t my best and I got more points last week but I felt good about today.”
Cody also did well in the relays, winning two of the three. The 200-yard medley squad of Tara and Kelly Joyce, Pomajzl and Sage Ellsbury won by four seconds, while the 400-yard team of Pomajzl, Greta Morgenweck, Mahayla Allred and Tara Joyce blew away the field by 23 seconds.
“The relays were super successful,” Pomajzl said. “We had good orders and everyone was ready to swim.”
Cody hosted the Terry Bartlett Invite on Friday afternoon. See results in next Thursday’s print edition.
Cody Tri
Teams - 1. Worland 364, 2. Cody 302, 3. Riverton 218.
200 yard medley relay - 1. Cody (Tara Joyce, Kelly Joyce, Kelsey Pomajzl, Sage Ellsbury) 2:10.41, 6. Cody B (Clara Christensen, Eliza Spencer, Lily O’Connell, Mahayla Allred 2:47.28.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 1:58.47, 3. Greta Morgenweck 2:35.82, 5. Jillian Eakins 2:50.19.
200 yard IM - 1. Kelly Joyce 2:36.08, 4. Allred 2:49.86.
50 yard free - 1. Pomajzl 28.11, 10. O’Connell 33.12.
1 meter diving - 1. Hailey Holeman 1:30.90.
100 yard fly - 2. Pomajzl 1:16.68.
100 yard free - 4. Allred 1:06.73, 5. Ellsbury 1:08.66, 6. Morgenweck 1:09.41.
500 yard free - 1. Tara Joyce 5:23.69, 4. O’Connell 7:31.44.
200 yard free relay - 3. Cody A (Morgenweck, Kelly Joyce, Spencer, Ellsbury) 2:05.34.
100 yard back - 5. Eakins 1:31.36, 11. Christensen 1:59.11.
100 yard breast - 1. Kelly Joyce 1:19.79, 5. Spencer 1:37.89.
400 yard free - 1. Cody (Pomajzl, Morgenweck, Allred, Tara Joyce) 4:15.42.
