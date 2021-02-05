The Cody wrestling team earned two dual victories Thursday in Powell, defeating Riverton and Thermopolis.
Against the Wolverines, the Broncs won 47-31.
Micah Grant (126 pounds) opened the dual with a victory, pinning Annabeth Bornhoft in 3:41.
Brady Deming (152) pinned Soren Bang in 140, Jackson Wood (160) won by fall over Donald Grosch in 1:23, Keaton Stone made quick work of Jayden Buchholtz, pinning him in 59 seconds. Danny Becker (285) also won by fall over Lyric Gordon in 28 seconds and Ty Peterson (113) pinned Talon Thomas in 46 seconds.
Taylor Baggs (106) earned a tech fall over Drake Ecker, earning three nearfalls during the match and winning 15-0.
Grayson Beaudrie lost to Trayton Hyatt 12-8. Trailing 12-5 late in the match, Beaudrie earned an escape and takedown to close the gap.
Ben Hogan (120), Trenton Hubbs (138), Kale Mickelson (145) and Collin Lindeman (195) all lost by fall. Cody also was open at 132 and Riverton was open at 220.
The Broncs defeated Thermopolis 48-30.
Grant (126) again started things off and made quick work of his opponent, pinning Daniel Blair in 12 seconds. Kale Mickelson also won by fall over Kailey Allen in 23 seconds, Wood (160) pinned Mason Reece in 26 seconds, Keaton Stone won by fall over Lee Grim in 1:40 and Peterson (113) pinned Seth Neidem in 3:52.
Deming (152) had one of the toughest matches of the dual, losing to Rody Farrell 11-5. Becker (285) also lost an 8-3 decision match to Remington Feree.
Hogan (120), Hubbs (138) and Jonas Mickelson (220) lost by fall.
Thermopolis was open at four weights.
