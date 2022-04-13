Two Cody wrestlers helped their Wyoming teams to solid finishes over the weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.
At 195 pounds, Cody High School’s Jace Grant went 4-4 at the AAU National Duals as Team Wyoming went 7-1 in duals overall to take second place.
Cody eighth-grader Ashten Hubbs helped the Team Wyoming girls to third place at the Iowa Twin Rivers Wrestling Duals.
Hubbs went 5-3 overall to earn Copper All-American distinction at 165 pounds.
