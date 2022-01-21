Cody Fillies basketball team remained undefeated on the season after a 51-44 road victory over Natrona County on Friday night.
The Fillies are now 10-0 and 2-0 in conference play.
Cody led 13-3 after the first quarter before Natrona put together a strong second quarter. Cody led 21-19 at halftime.
Ally Boysen finished the game off with some key blocks and rebounds for Cody to keep Natrona at a distance.
Molly Hays scored 19 points for Cody. Kennedi Niemann and Izzy Radakovich each added 8 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.