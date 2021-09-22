The No. 1-ranked Meeteetse Longhorns 6-man football team unleashed an offensive explosion Saturday afternoon at home, defeating visiting Dubois 80-68.
The win came in their first game in Meeteetse and was a thrilling victory in front of a homecoming crowd.
Senior Dace Bennett ran wild for 336 yards and six touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed 12 passes for 279 yards and four scores with a long of 64 yards.
Bennett finished with a whopping 665 yards of total offense.
“The blocking up front just opened up some huge holes,” Bennett said. “Teams are starting to realize we are a passing threat, but we are able to run all over the field as well.”
The Longhorns jumped to a big lead early, but No. 4-ranked Dubois fought back in the second quarter. Meeteetse led 32-14 after the first frame, but the Rams closed the gap to 46-36 at the break.
“Dubois came back to get within 10 a couple of times,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “But we’ve got a good mix of smart seniors and some young guys who responded when Dubois was making a run.”
While the offense was shining, it was the defense that needed to step up in the second half. The tackling improved and the Longhorns were able to escape with the win.
Senior Kalvin Erickson finished with a team-high 26 tackles. Fellow senior Joe Pina finished with 15 tackles.
Mickle Ogden and Bennett finished with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively.
“Defensively we were struggling a little bit right off the bat,” Bennett said. “Dubois has two of the best running backs in the state. In the second half we were able to fine-tune some tackling.”
It isn’t always easy in 6-man working on tackling drills in practice, Bennett said. With a limited roster it makes it impossible to go full speed in practice if they want a healthy team come game time.
“This year I think we are building more around what we have,” Hagen said. “We have a quarterback with four years experience. Kalvin is a receiver with a lot of experience. They have a good connection together. Everyone plays really well together.”
Building around the talent on the field is paying dividends in the win column. Their only loss came in a 34-32 defeat to a talented Bridger, Mont., team to start the season.
The Longhorns look to keep a two-game win streak alive Saturday in Burlington (0-3) as they take on their rival Huskies.
“Burlington always has a lot of kids on their team who are very athletic,” Bennett said. “As long as we stick together and play like we know we can play we should be okay.”
