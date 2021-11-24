The Cody Middle School grapplers added some more hardware over the weekend, this time taking gold in Laurel to remain undefeated on the season.
The Broncs finished with nine wrestlers winning gold, four taking silver and six earning a bronze.
Cody finished first out of 13 teams at the tournament. Powell was the only other Wyoming team in Laurel. They finished ninth overall.
“This tournament proved to be some of our best wresting, facing some of the most challenging wrestlers,” coach Travis Duncan said. “The boys continue to dominate the competition.
First place finishers included Bobby Hernandez, Kayson Grant, Jonah Schulz, Kort Sorensen, Lance Baggs, Tommy Stitz, Gabe Grant, Alex Stitz and Charlie Becker.
“All in all, we had 27 of our 30 wrestlers place in the top five, the most this season,” Duncan said.
Kannon Grant, Darren Downer, Israel Robertson and Anker Stewart took second for Cody.
“The kids have improved tremendously this year,” Duncan said. “We have a solid crew of sixth, seventh and eighth graders finishing consistently in the top spots each and every week. The boys continue to use the skills we are developing in practice and look more comfortable each and every match.””
Other top finishers for the Broncs were William Wood, Owen Foley, Cinch Dalton, Ashten Hubbs and Jayden Dinehart. They all finished third.
“We have a short week of practice this week and will try to hone our skills before finishing up the season after the Thanksgiving break with our Cody Quad Dual at home and the conference tournament in Thermopolis,” Duncan said.
On Nov. 30 the Broncs host Powell, Worland and Thermopolis starting at 4 p.m.
