The Cody High School softball team gave their fans a show in their first ever home opener, beating Green River 18-3 on Friday afternoon. The game was called in the third inning due to the mercy rule.
Cody (2-0) jumped out to an eight run lead in the first inning and never looked back from there. The Fillies were able to draw nine walks while only striking out twice over the course of the game.
Emily Egger led the Fillies batting 2-2 with four RBIs and two doubles. Ellie Ungrund had eight strikeouts on the mound and hit a triple.
After Green River jumped out to a 1-0 in the first, the Fillies struck back with nine runs of their own.
Morgan Evans hit an RBI and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1 and then Ally Schroeder broke it open with a huge two-run double that bounced against the outfield fence.
Egger then hit a double of her own to knock in Schroeder and Ava Meier.
Green River (0-3) pulled within six runs in the second hitting a triple and earning two walks.
But Ungrund managed to shut the inning down with a strikeout that stranded two batters.
In the second, the Fillies added five more and Ungrund struck out three of the four batters she faced with no runs allowed in the top of the third.
In their final at-bat, the Fillies scored four more to reach the 15-run mercy mark. Egger added another two run double and the team drew five walks.
Cody will play again at home on Saturday against Rock Springs (2-1) at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.