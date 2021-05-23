The Cody Legion baseball team swept the Billings Halos on Sunday at home after sweeping Laurel on the road Saturday to improve to 10-3.
Cody 14, Billings 4
Billings took the early lead, but the Cubs eventually pulled away to 10-run rule the Halos in the first game Sunday.
The Halos scored one in the first, but Cody took a 2-1 lead in the second on a hit batter and home run by Tristan Blatt.
Billing's final two runs came in the second to put the Halos up 4-2, but the Cubs got things going in the third. Singles by Trey Thomasson, Deyvn Engdahl, Wyatt Carlson and Trey Schroeder, and a double by Dominic Phillips helped push six runs across.
After adding two in the fourth, Cody got four more in the fifth on two hit batters, three walks and singles by Thomasson and Phillips.
Engdahl went 2-for-2, and Phillips and Trey Thomasson 2-4.
Trey Schroeder earned the win, giving up no runs on two hits through 3 innings. Phillips started the game and allowed four runs on one hit.
Cody 15, Billings 6
Cody scored in every inning in a 15-6 win in game two.
The Cubs put up two in the first and second and one in the third and fourth for a 6-0 lead. Billings scored its first runs in the fifth to trail 6-2.
In the bottom of the frame, Cody scored five runs. A single by Trey Schroeder, and bunts by Ethan Johnston and Grady McCarten loaded the bases. The first run scored on when Jack Schroeder was hit by a pitch. Two more scored on a single by Dominic Phillips and the fourth run on a ground out. The final run came when Wyatt Carlson reached on a dropped third strike.
The Halos closed the gap a little bit with four runs in the sixth to make it 11-6. In the bottom of the inning with two on and two outs a run scored scored on a single by Jack Schroeder. Two more came in on an error and the final run on a double by Phillips.
The Cubs had 14 hits. Jack Schroeder went 3-3 with a two-run homer in the second, Chance Moss 3-5, Trey Schroeder 2-3 and Phillips 2-4.
McCarten earned the win, going 4 innings and giving up no runs on two hits. Reinker pitched 1 inning and allowed five runs on six hits and Johnston went 2 innings and gave up one run on two hits.
Cody 10, Laurel 1
A five-run fourth helped the Cubs pull away in the first game Saturday.
During the frame Cody's runs were scored with two outs. Johnston, Engdahl and Dominic Phillips hit singles. Three Cubs also walked and another reached on a dropped third strike.
Cody put up two runs in the first and one in the second, third and seventh. Laurel's lone run came in the third.
At the plate Johnston went 2-3, Phillips 2-4 and Blatt 2-5.
Schroeder pitched 7 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out 10.
Cody 10, Laurel 1
Laurel took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was all Cody from there in what was an identical score to the first game.
The Cubs tied the game with a run in the second and took the lead in the third on a solo shot over the left field fence by Blatt. A few batters later, Phillips hit his first Legion home run, a three-run dinger to left.
Cody added two more runs in the fourth and in the seventh, Blatt his second home run on the day, this one scoring Wyatt Carlson and Johnston after they drew earlier walks.
Blatt went 2-3 and Phillips went 2-3 at the plate and Engdahl 2-4 with a triple.
Engdahl pitched a complete game, giving up one run on three hits and striking out six.
