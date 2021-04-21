I’d like to thank Director Brian Nesvik of our Game and Fish department for his recent contribution spelling out the where and why of the new office expansion here in Cody. If readers only knew how hard it is to get any officials to explain the actual rational behind official decisions regarding state departments or corporate club operations these days, then they might not wonder why I come down so hard on those departments or organizations on occasion. Just so you know, I despise those deliberately muddied waters regarding information released by officials dealing with public resources, like when they don’t want you to know the true reasons behind certain actions.
On those occasions when purposeful information is withheld or misleading information is being circulated by officialdom, concerning what the average reader perceives as arbitrary decisions being made on events or regulations affecting our public resources, I will play the “devil’s advocate” in what is usually a vain attempt to get these purportedly “public servants” and their related coconspirators to explain the reasoning behind controversial decisions. Something other than, “It’s because of the E.S.A.” or “It’s just our policy.”
Most of my efforts deal with Wyoming’s G&F. And no, I have nothing against those folks. Except for the suits that head up and supervise the department, including some jerk state legislators and the department’s federal overseers. The rank and file, the real workers, the boots on the ground, so to speak, are our neighbors and hardworking, decent people. However, because they like having a steady paycheck, they are not at liberty to discuss policy. It’s a form of corporate American blackmail and yes, having endured it as a younger man, I am very familiar with it.
All of which results with the public being treated like mushrooms, in that the departments officials, at all levels and departments, both statewide and federally, keep us in the dark and feed us compost.
Time was, back when Sandi and I first moved here from Montana, that the G&F had open houses to gather information and to explain changes in policy and regulations, with special attention being paid to collecting opinions and direction regarding the impact of their actions. The meetings weren’t just one-night stands either. Many meetings were held over several days and were arranged to be held in the evenings in several centrally located cities so everyone concerned could contribute. Or criticize. In other words, the department actively solicited public input.
That ended about the same time the G&F department and the feds discovered that black-footed ferrets were not an extinct species. It was during this time that the species count plummeted from around 150 ferrets alive in the wild to a couple of dozen still alive and sequestered in captivity after their discovery and capture, courtesy of our own G&F and aided and abetted by the feds.
There was enough blame for the resultant species decimation to go around, but most citizens settled on blaming G&F for gross mismanagement and yes, an argument could be made for that accusation. However, it was a complex matter, with several contributing causes. Regardless, some department heads at G&F took the public’s criticism personally, shut down avenues of contact and information on the ferrets, causing a rift in our usually cordial relations with department people.
Whatever happened to the public’s right to know what a state department is doing with our money? Or the absolute right of the public to challenge controversial decisions mandated by the “Emperors of the Outside” up in Cheyenne? Or to point out inconsistencies in their protests on game herd counts by people who actually live with the herds?
The purpose of this column, in my mind, has always been to entertain, educate, and, if possible, get folks thinking about alternate ways to do things. Also, very important here, to instill a “Follow The Money” attitude in Wyoming’s citizens. There are a host of commercial enterprises, including various so-called outdoor conservation groups, intent on cashing in on the public purse through nefarious schemes designed to utilize our public resource to enhance their bank accounts. And the suits listen to those folks!
When people in positions of leadership, at any level, are being purposefully deceptive to their constituency, for whatever reason, it is our civic duty both as writers and contributing citizens to point out the lies and inconsistencies in their decisions and explanations. Politics be damned!
All of which is why I often play the devil’s advocate regarding local, state or federal politics or state directives and actions I think will affect the outdoor resource and those citizens who depend on public access and resources for their primary recreation. Sometimes it works and an offended party will stand up and explain the reasoning behind his/her department/office or outdoor organization’s decisions. I usually get good results from Trout Unlimited, for example.
They have had a good spokesman here in Cody, who often responded to criticism of TU’s actions. This officer was willing to explain and defend some of TU’s seemingly egregious actions. Perhaps a bit too defensively on occasion, but he responded with answers nonetheless. Kudos to him. State and federal departments, not so much.
Anyway, all of that is to say thank you to Brian Nesvik and, extend the hope that perhaps, as the current director of the Game and Fish Department, the population of sports people in the state could perhaps expect a more transparent reign of power or, at least, re-establishment of the more traditional “town hall” meetings with the prospect of intelligent give-and-take from both sides. With G&F folks actively seeking input from citizen sports people on problems and solutions. Not merely a meeting where the department’s decisions have already been made, proclamations will be issued and no advice or comments from the riffraff are wanted or tolerated.
Is that too much to expect?
