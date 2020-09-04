The Cody High School football team scored in multiple ways with a variety of players and held firm on defense on the way to a 44-23 win against Riverton to open the season Friday at Spike Vannoy Field.
Cody Phillips finished with three touchdowns, Caleb Pryor passed for a pair of scores, Drew Trotter ran for a touchdown and scored by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone, and Nic Talich racked up well over 100 yards rushing and nabbed an interception to lead the way for the Broncs.
Cody needed just three plays to score on its 74-yard opening drive, starting with a 42-yard run by Talich on a pitch and finishing with a 26-yard pitch to Phillips for the score. The PAT was blocked and Cody took a 6-0 lead.
The Broncs forced a three-and-out and then capped a nine play drive with a 13 field goal for a 9-0 lead.
Late in the first and early in the second quarter Cody’s defense held firm after a fumble gave Riverton the ball 23 yards from the end zone. The Wolverines made it to the 11 but nor further, settling for a field goal to cut the lead to 9-3.
Cody opened its next drive on its 44-yard line after Devyn Engdahl dove on a squib kick. After moving forward on a 5-yard penalty, Talich burst through the defense to the 12 yard line. On the next play, Trotter weaved through for a touchdown. Eli Pryor converted a run for the two-point conversion and with 9:31 left in the second quarter Cody went ahead 17-3.
On second down of Riverton’s next drive, Talich stepped in front of a pass and returned an interception to the Wolverines 21 yard line. Pryor passed to Phillips on the outside and the senior ran in for the score. Jackson Gail converted the PAT and the Broncs led 24-3 with 8:40 in the second.
Having scored multiple times on offense and set up a touchdown on defense, it was time for Cody’s special teams to tip the scales. With Riverton stymied on its 10 yard line, Cody blocked the fourth-down punt and Trotter recovered in the end zone for another score. The PAT was no good, but Cody led 30-3 with 7:12 left in the half.
The Broncs forced another 3-and-out and, starting at their 42 yard line, capped a 10-yard drive with an 11-yard pass from Pryor to Phillips after being pushed off the 1 yard line due to a.holding call on second down.
With another successful PAT by Gail, Cody led 37-3 with 3:45 in the half.
The Broncs couldn’t keep Riverton from the end zone for the full quarter. The Wolverines responded with a nine-play, 71-yard drive finishing with a pass from quarterback Damon DeVries to Tanner Johnson from 11 yards out for the score.
With 54 seconds to go, Cody came close to another score, but Gail’s last-second, 35-yard field goal was blocked and the Broncs led 37-9 at the half.
Talich surpassed 100 yards rushing by halftime.
Cody forced a Riverton punt after a promising 8-play drive by the Wolverines and then the Broncs ate up much of the quarter with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard TD run by Nathan Wilson on an outside pitch. With a successful PAT, Cody led 44-9 with 2:50 left in the quarter.
Riverton its own long, successful drive on its next possession, taking advantage of long pass completions and capping it with a run by Trayton Hyatt. A successful two point conversion put Cody ahead 44-17 with 10:05 left in the game.
The Broncs finished the game with many second-string players taking over the roles, including Porter Lee taking the helm at quarterback.
Riverton scored late on a pass to Jared Lucas to make it 44-23.
