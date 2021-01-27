The Ironman triathlon is a test of both mental and physical endurance for the athletes who compete.
Cody boys swim coach Jason Koperski had five Broncs do the high school swim version on Tuesday during the Worland Quad.
“Some of them haven’t swam in those events this year, but they all did a good job,” he said.
The high school Ironman consists of the 200 free relay, 100 back and breaststroke and 400 free relay – the final four events of the meet. Bradley Fick, Trevor Freyder and Joren Vipperman did all four events, while Andrew Eissinger and Joseph Killlpack swam three of the four.
“This is the second time I’ve swam it, with the first time being freshman year, so I knew what to expect,” Fick said. “You just sprint it and try and survive. I tried to get as much rest as possible in between my events, and I tried to slow down my heart rate so I could go hard in my races.”
Koperski has been trying to increase the Broncs’ mental endurance in the pool and said the Ironman is a good way to help with that. Fick agreed.
“As a distance swimmer, that last 100 in the relay felt like the end of a 500,” he said. “So it’s just having that mentality of pushing through the pain, which I’m used to. That being said, I’d rather swim a 500 than do it again, I was pretty tired.
“Trevor, Joren, Joseph and Andy did great, for some of them it was the first time ever swimming the breast, and swimming the Ironman was a completely new experience for all of them,” he added. “They all finished it, put up solid times and kept pushing.”
The Broncs finished fourth in the meet, behind Powell, Worland and Newcastle.
Killpack earned the lone top finish for the Broncs in the 100 back.
The 200 free relay team of Vipperman, Freyder, Eissinger and Fick finished second, and the 400 team of Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack and Fick finished third.
Koperski said both William Law and Peter Kim cut time in the 100 breaststroke.
“Will is getting closer to qualifying,” he said.
Cody travels to Buffalo on Friday.
Worland Quad
Teams: 1. Powell 355, 2. Worland 339, 3. Newcastle 162, 4. Cody 140.
200 yard medley relay - 4. Cody (Joseph Killpack, Peter Kim, Andrew Eissinger, Jonah Woods) 2:08.61.
200 yard freestyle - 2. Kim 2:16.77.
50 free - 11. Woods 27.71, 15. William Law 29.63, 17. Parker Laing 32.63.
100 yard freestyle - 9. Woods 1:08.80, 10. Laing 1:13.66.
200 yard free relay - 2. Cody (Joren Vipperman, Trevor Freyder, Eissinger, Bradley Fick) 1:47.01.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Killpack 59.12, 7. Fick 1:08.79, 12. Vipperman 1:21.03, 13. Eissinger 1:24.22, 14. Freyder 1:24.76.
100 yard breaststroke - 5. Law 1:18.47, 8. Fick 1:22.83, 9. Kim 1:24.88, 13. Killpack 1:28.71, 14. Freyder 1:37.71, 15. Eissinger 1:42.14, 16. Vipperman 1:44.36.
400 yard free relay - 3. Cody A (Freyder, Vipperman, Fick, Killpack) 4:10.14.
