The Cody Legion baseball team defeated Colorado Springs and Jackson on the first two days of the Cody Tourney to improve to 34-15 overall.
Cody 20, Colorado Springs 1
In a game that started two hours later than scheduled, the Cubs would 10-run rule Colorado Springs in five innings.
Colorado Springs scored the first run of the game, but from there it was all Cody as it put up runs in every inning of the win.
Thirteen batters came to the plate in the first inning, with Cody scoring seven runs on a double by Tyler Grenz, triple by Tristan Blatt, and singles by Jack Schroeder, Devyn Engdahl, Dominic Phillips, Grady McCarten and Ethan Johnston.
Cody added a run in the second on a single by McCarten and two in the third on a home run by Blatt over the left field fence.
The Cubs scored 10 in the fourth, which included singles by McCarten, Ben Reinker, Phillips, Wyatt Carlson and Johnston, and doubles by Johnston and Blatt.
At the plate, Blatt and McCarten went 3-for-3, Carlson 2-2 and Johnston 3-4.
Grenz earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out 10.
Cody 10, Jackson 0
Engdahl shut out Jackson on Friday as the Cubs won in five innings to start the tourney.
Cody scored two runs in the first and added three in the third on singles by Trey Thomasson, Phillips and Trey Schroeder.
In the fourth, a walk and homer by Blatt made it 7-0. A single by Jack Schroeder, two walks and two hit batters scored two more in the inning.
The Cubs final run came in the fifth on a single by Engdahl.
Offensively, Trey Thomasson went 2-2, Phillips 1-1, and Blatt and Trey Schroeder 1-3.
Engdahl pitched 5 innings, giving up no runs on one hit, while striking out nine.
