The Yellowstone Quake couldn’t put it together against the Hawks on Friday night, falling to the Sheridan squad 9-0.
The Hawks (4-1) controlled the puck wire to wire, spending most of the game on the Quake side of the ice. A goal in the middle of the first by the Hawks’ Zach Brydges opened the floodgates and Sheridan took control of the rest of the game.
In the third, the Quake brought some fire to the ice, seeking out more contact and mixing it up with their opponents, but it was too little, too late, as Yellowstone allowed three goals in the period and dropped to 2-5 on the year despite an admirable effort from goalie Hudgel Selk (39 saves).
The Quake play again on Halloween night, when they head to Bozeman attempting to go up 2-1 in the season series with Icedogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.