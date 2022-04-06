Dace Bennett pre-qualified for the state meet in the long jump and triple jump for the Meeteetse track and field team on Saturday at the Bill Gerrard Memorial Invite in Greybull.
The senior was also a fraction of a second away from qualifying in the 100 meter dash.
With a throw of 94 feet, 1 inch, Jayci Ervin pre-qualified as well in the discus for the Lady Longhorns and finished first in the event.
Ashlee Allen’s discus toss of 89-06 landed her second in a loaded field of throwers.
“The throwers are really coming along,” coach Ty Myers said. “I know they worked hard last year. They go to the weight room ever day and the coaches have done a great job with those girls.”
Maylee Potas finished in a solid 15 minutes, 44.24 seconds to land third in the girls 3200 run.
“We’re really just getting going,” Myers said. “We haven’t even vaulted yet because of the wind and the snow. The weather is supposed to improve so hopefully I can get my vaulters going today.”
Meeteetse will host their own invitational on Friday. On Saturday they will travel to the Shoshoni Invite.
Bill Gerard Memorial
Boys
100 meter dash: 6. Dace Bennett, 12.19. 18. Lewis Hesselbacher, 13.31.
Long jump: 2. Bennett, 19-11.75. 16. Hesselbacher, 16-04.00.
Triple jump: 2. Bennett, 39-11.50.
Girls
100 meter dash: 6. Kennedi Johnson, 14.65.
200 meter dash
8. Johnson, 30.39.
3200 meter run
3. Maylee Potas, 15:44.24.
Long jump: 11. Johnson, 13-00.00. 14. Potas, 11-11.75.
Discus: 1. Jaycee Ervin, 94-01. 2. Ashlee Allen, 89-06. 16. Potas, 61-11. 25. Jasmine Barnett, 50-08.
Shot put: 4. Allen, 27-10. 7. Ervin, 26-01. 21. Barnett, 20-00.
