Around 1975, Sandi and I first moved down here from Montana, mainly to get away from the pending legalization of gambling in the state and the resulting influx of human scum that follows such opportunities. Another consideration at that time was the influx of high rollers coming from both the East and West coasts and invading Big Sky country with their perverted morality and an over-abundance of big bucks. Again, a lot of that traffic was due to the inevitable legalization of gambling in the Big Sky country.
At that time I had a lot of respect for Wyoming, especially the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. These days, not so much.
Why? Simply because at that time when the rest of the Western states were standing in line behind the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming told the feds to go fly a kite. This was in response the feds demanding that under the Endangered Species Act, all hunting of grizzly bears would cease immediately. At the time I felt this would be a good place to raise a family simply because this state had the fortitude to stand up to the feds. Boy was I wrong.
Apparently the change came quickly and permanently, and Wyoming fell in line. The Endangered Species Act was invoked and the big bruins were put on the endangered species list to the delight of the penthouse-dwelling Disneyites living on both coasts, who now controlled the legal system and our G&F folks.
Then, the federal folks and their paid lackeys, operating under the guise of animal rights groups, declared that once the bears were appropriately represented again, population-numbers-wise, management would be turned back over to the states. That last statement was first quality male bovine effluent.
This sorry state of affairs was brought about because of self-serving politicians passing the ESA and a flock of money-grubbing opportunists falling in behind to profit from lawsuits filed, using the law as an excuse to raid the public treasury. It’s my understanding that when you sue the federal government and win, the government pays all associated costs for that action. Yeah, the lawyers get to cut a fat hog, as my gran-pappy used to say.
Undeniably, there actually was a degree of validity for restricting harvest of the big shaggies, arguably due to mismanagement of the species by their own caretakers. An argument probably applicable to both varieties of ursine but reference to the grizzlies here, as according to some legal arguments and the ever-present propaganda from the “save the furries” folks, we very nearly eliminated the breeding stock of these troublesome critters in this populated corner of our world.
It was a contrived scenario, but on the extremist animal rights folks side, they contended that between the Park’s policy of high-altitude, drop-off helicopter rides for bears and wholesale shooting, both by rangers and legally permitted citizens, we had reduced the population in this corner of the world to a point where inter-species genetic diversity and survival, along with long-term replenishment of the subject critter to suitable numbers, was questionable without government help. Meaning we had to protect them at all costs, including loss of human life.
They couldn’t really prove they were right, but bears being bears and hard to count, we couldn’t really prove they were wrong. Back then we had the bear’s respect in that 99% of the population was quite leery of human contact and, being smarter than your average biologist, were adept at avoiding human contact. Biologists and law students graduating from the liberal colleges smelled, or sensed, the opportunity to turn the ESA into a lifetime paycheck, guaranteed by the feds.
As a consequence, the bears have enjoyed around a half-century of favored status bedeviling our rural residents while their depredations, shenanigans and, yes, outright murders and maulings of taxpaying citizens have gone largely uncorrected by the legal authorities. Barring the occasional transplant and the very seldom euthanasia, the big bears have literally ruled the roost, both theirs and ours. Or at the very least, the western front of the Rocky Mountains.
Do I believe the feds are allowing our red shirts to eliminate the severely criminal bears who are totally uncontrollable? No, I don’t. I think it’s all a con job, like when the government said it would compensate area ranchers for livestock lost to the depredations of those same bears. And I personally think the numbers of those bears euthanized, like the body count numbers from Vietnam, are severely inflated.
As far as compensation to livestock producers goes, my understanding is that the sticker here was ranchers have to prove the bears did it. Same deal with the wolves. It’s hard to prove the cause of death of a free-ranging cow or calf, even if you can find remains, after the dead critter has been moldering into the ground for several days, weeks or even months. But the feds and their minions knew that. So compensation on rancher’s livestock was basically ignored by the powers that be and that lack of action applauded by the animal rights liberals while the ranchers had to eat those losses and the price of hamburger or lamb chops went ever higher and higher.
On my desk in front of me are several newspaper clippings from the last two weeks concerning the big bears. There are six of them, actually more aggressive bear incidents than shootings in Billings over the same time period. To quote my hero Pogo, “Who’d’ve thunk it?”
Of two more bear-related stories, only one is concerned with the delisting of grizzlies. Another is about a lawsuit filed by Center for Biological Diversity against the Interior Department for declining to introduce grizzlies into certain areas of Washington State.
The delisting article quotes the judge who struck down any attempt at delisting the grizzlies recently because he (the court), felt there was no enforceable, long-term mechanism in place to ensure long-term genetic health for the Yellowstone bears. In other words, the folks over in the grizzlies’ corner want a large open corridor from Mexico through Wyoming and up to Alaska.
All this at the expense of working class Americans who may have several generations of family ownership of the same ranch or bottom lands. Hard-working American folks who made America great by busting their butts and feeding much of the world. Not some animal rights, trust-fund recipient who has never contributed one iota to the public weal.
It’s raising the cost of produce, like a good beefsteak or even hamburger, to the general public, the actual working class people who are the real America. These arrogant defenders of the green faith don’t care about that. Since they probably import their beef from Kobe, Japan, and can easily pay the premium prices for nothing but the best, your welfare is beneath their concern. After all, why should working class rural Americans in the Rocky Mountain Front have a voice in bear management issues, when all they do is work hard, pay taxes and feed the world?
And so the worm turns.
(1) comment
Yep lets vote for more of the lap dog senators and congress lady and get ignored.
The only solution is set your safety zone and use lead to dissuade entry.
