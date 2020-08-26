(Editor’s note: Regulars at the Cody Nite Rodeo this summer will be featured every Thursday.)
Mike Smith
Bus driver
He’s not technically a cowboy, but he’s been a fixture at the Cody Nite Rodeo for more than a quarter-century.
Mike Smith’s steed is less steel horse and more autographed steel covered wagon, as he drives the rodeo bus.
Cody Enterprise: How did you get started?
Mike Smith: When Jim and Cathy Ivory were the stock contractors, I was working at the (school’s) bus barn. They came down and asked if we had a way to help with transportation. The transportation director didn’t want to, so he said, “Go and talk to Mike.”
So Cathy and I went out and tried to set up a route, I got a bus from the school, they just released it. When we started, it was kind of weak, I think 1,400 people the first year. It started to grow. I just kept figuring each year it will be the end.
Then (Mo Betta Rodeo) took over, and Maury (Tate) called me up and said, “Do you want to run it? I need you to run it for me. But I want you to do it differently. Instead of working for the Ivorys, take it over and do something.”
So we bought our first bus, the red, white and blue one, and started with that. My wife started getting more into the advertising and such.
Pretty soon, we were salvaging the KOA Campgrounds bus. I met with Jean (Mickelson) and she said for me to take it over, so we did that. For the last five, six years we’ve been running between 6-7,000 people a summer.
This year it’s pretty bad. Our entire summer will not reach our worst month in the last five years. We’ll be lucky to do 1,500 people.
We have the support from the community, the Irma, the campgrounds, then KOA, of course, we have an agreement with them. So it’s kind of breaking even, but we’re just hoping we make it to the end of the year and see what happens next year.
CE: Can you talk a little bit about the learning process to get the business set up?
MS: It was a learning process when we first did it, trying to get our name out there a little bit, that there is a bus available. Cathy Ivory helped with that quite a bit. We were just kind of stumbling along. Once we started working with the Tates and started working on it hard, my wife really made that happen.
She got on everybody’s websites, all the hotels and campgrounds’ websites. She did an awful lot. The promotion, the growth, that’s all her area.
CE: Do you meet people from all over the world?
MS: Everywhere. I always sit right here (to the left of the grandstands) because I tell everybody where I’m at if somebody gets sick or something, they can come get me and I’ll run ’em.
There’s four people sitting up here and I say, “Excuse me guys, I always sit here, I don’t want to be in your way.” The guy that was sitting in the chair, I look back and went, “I know that guy.” It’s Jack Hoffman off of Gold Rush.
So that was pretty cool. But yeah, we’ve met people from all over the world, except probably North Korea. People from Russia, Cuba, you name it. And so many people are so nice, so wonderful.
Scandinavian people are great. We meet a lot of people from the Netherlands and Germany and Sweden and all that.
The whole interior of the bus is signatures all over the ceiling. It’s something kind of special to us. Both buses are that way. There’s thousands of signatures in there.
We know everybody. We meet a lot of people that are here annually. They come and go. We don’t keep in touch, but it’s kind of fun when they come back and you get to see ’em again.
CE: Do you have any funny stories?
MS: Oh, I gotta tell you because this is the greatest story ever. This happened a number of years ago. We had a newlywed pair that just before they got married – I think they were from New Jersey – they won a lottery and it was a big one.
They were going to get married and go on a two-week honeymoon. Well, they just said, “We’re out of here.”
Every night, they got dressed up and went to dinner to celebrate their wedding. So, we picked ’em up at the Irma and they were drunker than a skunk. This guy was about as funny as any guy I’ve ever seen in my life.
He asked me if he could sit up in the front, and we had a big bus load, from Germany or wherever. He gets everybody singing “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” in their own language. It was the most godawful thing you’ve ever heard in your life. It was so funny and everyone was having a ball.
CE: So you do driver’s ed in the morning and this at night? That’s a long day.
MS: I’ve done driver’s ed for 20-some years. But I only do that in the summer. Coach McDougall and I have done it for a long time together. We have a class normally right after school lets out, but this year it didn’t work because of the virus and all that.
One of the principals got ahold of us about a month ago and said, “Is there any way you guys can squeeze in a driver’s ed program before school starts?” We were able to get it in there.
It was a huge amount of people wanting to be in the class, but we were only allowed to have like 20 people. We’re going to be done Thursday. Almost three full weeks of teaching.
So I come out here all sleepy. Katie will come and wake me up at the last bull rider. I get in the bus and take everybody back. Then I live a ways out of town, up the South Fork, and shoot, I get home, I’m asleep and five hours later I get to start over again.
I’m getting too old for that. This is my last year of driver’s ed. Coach McDougall and I both decided that it’s time to hang it up.
CE: What are you going to miss the most about it?
MS: I’ll miss the kids. We do it for the kids, and we’ve always done it for the kids. We’ve always worked with kids our whole life, both of us in different areas. He’s in the Coach’s Hall of Fame in football. Hopefully we’ve got some guys lined up to step in, but we’ll see.
We’re both in our 70s. If I was just doing one or the other it would be fine, but doing both is hard.
CE: Are you a Cody native?
MS: No, I grew up in Washington state. It’s kind of one of those things, right? I got out of high school, went to Vietnam because it was during that era – I was over there in ’67 and ’68 – then went on to Long Beach State. I met my wife, Linda. We were both college directors.
After 21 years, I said, “I gotta get out of here. I gotta do something. We gotta follow our dream.” Our dream was to have horses and live in the country. That’s where we’re at. We’ve got horses, got our dog and a pickup truck and away we go. We both retired from the school district here.
CE: What are you going to do when the season ends?
MS: I go play a lot. About four or five years ago, we got into going to Cabo San Lucas. We down there fishing a lot. We’ve got a lot of friends down there now. We’ve traveled cross country a little bit.
And just things we like doing, exploring. We went down to Missouri to see the caves where Mark Twain wrote Huckleberry Finn, been to Texas, the Alamo.
But we really like going to Cabo. We take Katie Lee with us, she’s as much of a granddaughter as she could possibly be to us.
She’s very special. She runs the whole bus program, I just drive in it anymore. I don’t know how many marlins she’s got, but she catches a bunch. The girls love going out and catching tuna. They work with a turtle conservatory, releasing baby turtles, stuff like that.
Most of the time, I’ve got a big shop, so I build a lot of barnwood projects, just keep busy.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity. Lauren Modler contributed to this report.)
