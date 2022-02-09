Cody High School Nordic skier Marshall Brookins finished with some of his top times ever and qualified for the High Plains Team for Junior Nationals in a pair of races.
On Jan. 29, Brookins finished with a time of 3 minutes, 27.37 seconds in the 1.5K freestyle sprint for 40th out of 62 competitors in West Yellowstone, Mont.
In the 10K classic the following day, Brookins posted a 30:36.90 for 27th out of 63 racers.
Brookins is raising money to go to Junior Nationals in March with a GoFundMe account, gofundme.com/f/help-marshall-race-at-nationals.
Brookins also is accepting donations in a Big Horn Federal account under MBrookins Ski Fund to help fund his Junior Nationals trip.
