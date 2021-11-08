Red Cutthroat knew he was dying. He sensed his death like all wild creatures and begrudgingly admitted he had lived a full, exciting life.
Red had lived the last three years in a natural pool created long ago when spring floods washed the earth from the roots of a tall Douglas fir and toppled it into the river.
The tree had been an obstruction to the current and debris carried by the floods had packed against the fir, eventually packing so tightly that through the years even large boulders and gravel could not move the giant tree, subsequently creating a natural dam with a deep, quiet pool behind it.
Red first noticed the pool in the spring of his fourth year when he was traveling upriver to spawn with a female friend. Instead of returning to the tributary of his birth, he found this pool provided all the comforts an adult trout would need to live to a ripe old age. Red could rest, seek food and have shelter from the predators lurking above his watery home.
It was here Red discovered his new home was bordered by a white-water rapid above the waterlogged dam, followed by a choppy and tumbling riffle which carried choice food items his way. Below him the pool in which he lived tailed out into some shallow flats where he could cruise on dark nights and feed on the smaller trout and baitfish which were active there.
If the baitfish and smaller trout proved too hard to catch, he would pick up the aquatic insect nymphs drifting by until he was so full he had to edge sideways into quieter water before moving back upriver. Yessir, life here had been good.
Red’s stay had not been without some exciting moments. He had to be constantly on the lookout for those smart aleck younger trout that also had designs on his comfortable home. During the runoff after the fires of 1988, Red almost suffocated from the excessive amount of silt washing down from higher up the river near Yellowstone Park where the fire was most intense. Otters and fishermen had almost caught him more than a time or two, but fate was on his side and escape was possible through miraculous circumstances time after time.
His back bore the scars from a bald eagle when he had foolishly been gulping mayflies during the day and not paying attention to the blue sky above. That dark shadow had appeared suddenly and the pain following had been a reminder of how short life could be if one made mistakes!
Now, Red had to keep an even sharper eye out. Even though he still was colored with the magnificent reds and yellowish olive and dark spots of a healthy cutthroat male and his sides were deep and thick with muscular tone, his digestion of large stonefly nymphs and caddis larvae was often followed by serious onsets of heartburn.
He even had to rest after dashing out into the current of the riffle for food, when a year ago he could hang in the current until he was sated. The signs of age were apparent not only to Red, but also to another trout. This trout looked very much like himself, only younger. It could even be one of his own offspring coming back to haunt and torment him for this prime lie in the river.
Red suffered this in quiet indignation a few times, then he gathered his strength and dashed out from his lair to thump the interloping upstart with his gnarled and heavily kyped lower jaw. Taking a menacing pose, Red opened his mouth wide a few times and circled the younger male until, eventually, respect for Red’s size and authority caused it to move back downstream. Sulkily the younger trout determined he would wait until the old duffer’s heart gave out. Then the pool would be his.
Youth makes one forget that time respects no one. As middle age approaches when the twilight of a life winks closer, every moment lived becomes more important.
So the summer went for Red. He enjoyed his kingdom in the pool until well into fall. As the waters cooled, Red knew he wouldn’t survive the winter. He left his home when the younger male finally succeeded in chasing him away.
Without the quiet water to rest in, Red became weaker, his energy drained by moving from pool to pool, only to find stronger trout that also chased him from their protected and established prime lies. With quiet dignity, he finally came to the place where he had first entered the river so many years before. When the familiar taste of that tributary washed over his tongue, he sank to the river’s bottom, finned the gravels one last time, then said goodbye to a good life.
FYI: This column was written and published in the Cody Enterprise in the spring of 1989. It also won an award when submitted by my outdoor editor at the time for consideration amongst my peers in the newspaper industry. My apology, but darned if I can remember who that editor was that year. I thank him for believing in my writing ability and the worth of this particular story. I was recently asked if I would re-print this article again for an out-of-town, long-time reader of my column. It took some digging to find it since this was written on a typewriter. Computers for the home were not yet available. I hope you like it, too.
The life of a trout is not very long. Those that live to maturity and spawn are truly treasures for an angler. Every time I have caught and released one of these mature trout over my long fishing career, I always wonder about their history, travels, progeny and the battles they fought and won through fires, floods and drought to make it to the ripe old age of five, six or seven years.
Native wild cutthroat trout like Red deserve more than respect and wonder when caught. They also deserve protection so future generations of anglers can also marvel and wonder about the mystery of trout and the water they inhabit when they hook one. (Yes, they all lived to eat a fly another day or I would not have been able to write about a favorite Yellowstone cutthroat of mine named Red in this story).
