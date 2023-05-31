I cannot say that I have been one of the “greats” at my chosen rifle sport, although, on rare occasion, I finished a shoot listed higher on the scoreboard than a few, later to be, “world champions.”
And that, if one’s competing in only one country, makes that individual a “World Champion.” Like in our TV wrestling game. Perhaps it is a disadvantage that my ego, inflated as it can occasionally get, doesn’t dictate that my name is always in number one place on the score sheets.
I really don’t care, lacking the drive that I suppose separates the champions from the also-runs, like me. It’s irrelevant really, like many SEA veterans I made my bones in that little dust-up in southeast Asia and really, after that, I didn’t feel like I needed to prove anything to anybody.
I shoot primarily for fun and relaxation. I also enjoy being in the company of other shooters, as long as they aren’t too intense about it, aren’t full of bull and can take some good natured hassling. No, I never was a die-hard competitor, unless I had something to prove to myself.
Although I quit competitive shooting decades ago, usually I made a decent showing at most of the matches I competed in, usually finishing in the top 10%, not always, but usually. In the money shoots, a more serious matter than shooting for plaques and prizes, most of which paid out to the first five placers, I usually managed to bank a few dollars. Again, not always. Sometime the other shooters even let me win. Go figure!
Over the course of these years I have encountered an odd mixture of the strange and bizarre, probably due to the rather casual and primitive nature of many of these shoots. Like the gent from Missouri who thought he could throw me off my game by fixing me with a intense stare from his “evil eye.”
Obviously he didn’t understand that I had no “game” and spent at least a half hour staring rudely at me in a cafe where our group of shooters was having dinner, not understanding that he was merely being rude. At first, I wasn’t sure whether or not he was in love with me and was talked out of asking him such by my wife. Found out later, after dusting his butt in the main event, that he was just using his magic on me. Go figure.
Then there was the weirdo who showed up at a money shoot who claimed to be a U.S. Army trained sniper. Why are all of these idiots always claiming to be either a sniper, or Delta or a Seal team six member? You’d think the phonies could come up with something original once in a while.
Regardless, after thinking he had my ear, he told me, in what appeared to be the utmost sincerity, that he couldn’t hit squat if the targets were stationary. Trained to hit only moving targets or so he claimed.
Really? Where do these guys come from? Are these the same clan of yahoos who vow that while they can’t shoot groups or bulls-eyes on paper, if it’s got hair on it they’ll heart or head shoot it every time. Sheesh!
But the real keeper was the three gents for Oklahoma. It was during one of our Buffalo Runners June primitive black powder cartridge shoots at a makeshift range outside Virginia City, Mont., on the large Ford properties. These strangers showed up a few minutes before the big shoot started and asked to join in.
Understand that all rifles were limited to black powder cartridge rifles, black powder and cast bullets (This was years before the NRA silhouette black powder shoots were established). All rifles had to be pre-1885 varieties originals or period replicas, like the great Shiloh Sharps.
I was shooting my big Sharps better than average that day, and was in the running for the money pot, as were Monk, the Goose, Blue Jacket, Kenny and a couple of others. Regardless, early that morning this trio of misbegotten adventurers pulled into the lower parking and camping area in a cloud of dust in just about the most beat-up and ancient Chevy pickup imaginable. I think the fenders were held on with duct tape.
Two of the trio looked much like any out of sorts ranchhand would look the day after a frisky night on the town. The third, who turned out to be their shooter, looked a lot like a poor man’s copy of the popular country singer Don Williams from the battered Stetson to the run-down cowboy boots. His jeans were fairly well worn, or worn out and used up and his faded western shirt was in bad need of laundry service. But he smiled a lot and had that self effacing southern “y’all” good nature just dripping from a very infectious lopsided grin.
Then there was the rifle. An original Remington Rolling block in 45-70. Any patina or blueing it may have once had was now a well-worn dull gray. The fore end was held on the barrel by a few dozen wraps of thin copper wire and the buttstock had several wraps of well-worn duct tape around the wrist, apparently holding it together.
Talk about a classic picture of a certifiable redneck Okie, he had it down pat.
Granted, we should have smelled a rat right then, but everyone just stared and watched as he cleaned our clock. Never did get his name as after the formalities were over, the lads collected their prizes, jumped back in the beat-up hunk of sheet iron and left in the same type of dust cloud they arrived in. Never saw those lads again. Anywhere.
Talk about being snookered! But then again, the price paid was well worth the show. That gentleman, whoever or whatever he was, could really shoot!
Then we had one regular at V.C. Montana shoots who was 60ish and reputed to be the owner of the biggest Harley dealership in northern California.
He shot rifles okay, enjoying the camaraderie, but his forte was shotguns on the outlaw circuit. He won a lot of money at that discipline.
This old dude traveled with his wife, who was maybe 20ish and quite attractive and the 300 pound, six-foot-eight tall pit bull protector he hired to watch over her and stop any back-door shenanigans one of the boys might have in mind with her. But he was really a nice guy, you just had to get to know him. Strange, but likeable.
Like I said, for me, it was more about the people than the competition. Plus, I got to shoot my big Sharps at someone else’s targets. And again, sometimes they even let me win.
How do you beat that? It’s been a good life.
