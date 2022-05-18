With the Cody Warriors Lacrosse team having wrapped up the No. 1 seed and a bye heading into the Montana High School Division II state tournament this weekend in Helena, the stage is set for a potential run to the state championship game.
After the bye on Saturday, the Warriors will face the winner of the Sheridan-Missoula matchup at 1:30 p.m., two teams the Warriors have had little trouble dispatching of so far this season.
A win over either of those teams will put the Warriors in the championship game on Sunday at 11 a.m.
“Getting that No. 1 seed and bye was big,” coach Scott Vaughn said. “We’re feeling great, we’re playing really well and we got some kids back from injury.”
With senior standout Charlie Icenogle back in the mix after recovering from an early season injury, and now plenty of momentum coming off 19-2 and 18-0 wins at Cheyenne over the weekend, the state tournament is shaping up to being a golden opportunity for the Warriors.
“I think Charlie had nine goals in two games against Cheyenne,” Vaughn said. “He’s just such a force being as big as he is, and he can really attack.”
Three Warriors players were also named to the East All-Star team and will play in the All-Star Game Friday evening, and Vaughn himself was selected as coach for the team.
Maddox Growney at attack, Dane Campbell at defense and Beau Burlingame at midfield will all represent Cody on the All-Star team.
Growney and Campbell were also nominated to the All-State team, which is comprised of just 12 players throughout both divisions.
If the Warriors make the championship game, fans can head over to the Cody Warriors Facebook page and catch a livestream of the contest.
“I am 100% sure that if we make the championship game they are going to stream it,” Vaughn said. “We’re making a lot of really good things happen at the right time.”
