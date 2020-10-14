While they didn’t win, the Cody volleyball team played a much stronger match this time around against Natrona.
“We played them so much better today than last time,” coach Stephanie Birch. “We couldn’t pass or hit against them last time. This time we played them close the entire game, mostly trading points. We dug a lot of balls.”
The Fillies lost 3-1 and are now 10-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
“Overall I thought we played well and I was proud of our effort,” Brittan Bower said. “There were a lot of long volleys and they were exciting games to play.”
Earlier in their first conference match-up, the Lady Mustangs swept Cody. On Tuesday the Fillies won the first set 25-23.
“We knew what to expect this time and knew that they would come at us every time and attack,” Bower said. “We did a much better job blocking and had some key blocks as well as many touches on the ball.
“The first time we played them at home we dug ourselves into a hole right off the bat. This time we started out strong from the get go which I think really gave us momentum and confidence.”
Cody continued to play tough in the next two, but lost 25-22 and 25-20.
“Games two and three were really close and we had a lot of good moments,” Bower said. “If we can limit some of our errors in those close games they will go in our favor and turn into wins.”
Cody dropped the final set 25-14.
“We were in all the games until the fourth set,” Birch said. “We didn’t get too far down and had chances, we just didn’t finish. Getting a point in a must get a point situation is not happening. Getting a serve in or a block or a kill or a dig when the game is on the line is a struggle right now.”
The Fillies travel to Rock Springs for another conference match on Friday.
“Getting a win in one of the sets and playing a close game against a hard-hitting team gives us confidence going into our game against Rock Springs as they also have a strong attack,” Bower said. “I think it made us even hungrier for a win and we are looking forward to the competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.