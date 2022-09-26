The Cody Bronc and Filly tennis teams both entered last week’s state tournament in Gillette with high expectations, and after three long days, the Broncs walked away with two championships and finished third overall, while the Fillies now have a competitive team returning next season who could make a big run.
The Fillies finished a solid seventh out of 16 teams.
“It was a great state tournament for both of these teams,” coach Jason Quigley said. “We knew there was going to be tough competition on both sides, so we couldn’t be more pleased with how things turned out.”
Jackson ended up with team title for the boys, while heavy favorite Kelly Walsh took the girls championship.
Things turned out just fine for the top-seeded Bronc No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams.
Stewart Aguilar and Carter Thompson tore through the bracket in No. 2 doubles, but struggled in the opening set of the championship match.
They fell 6-1 in the first before regrouping to take the next two sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to take home the title.
“They are both just such solid players and I don’t think they had much doubt they were going to win that match, even after falling in that first set,” Quigley said.
The undefeated team of Joseph Killpack and Caleb Wallace started out with a dominant performance in their opening match, dropped one set on their way to the title match, where they cruised to a 7-5, 6-2 win for the championship.
“They played aggressive all season and it paid off for them,” Quigley said. “They are a team that is hard to beat.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Micah Idema and William Law finished with one win in the championship bracket and two in the consolation bracket to help the Bronc cause.
In No. 2 singles, freshman Nick Stewart got a tough draw in the championship bracket.
He fell to eventual state champion Declan O’Connor of Laramie in his second match of the tournament, then pulled out a pair of wins in the consolation bracket.
Tade Geving didn’t quite get the draw he wanted either, falling in the second round in a three-set nailbiter.
“It was kind of disappointing for me, but as a team we did great,” Geving said. “I ended in a match with a kid that broke a bunch of tournament rules and he knew it. He told me afterwards.”
Geving got a win in the consolation bracket before facing a familiar face in Powell’s Cade Queen, who ended up getting the win and a third-place state finish.
“I knew Jackson was really good, but I didn’t know Laramie would be that good,” Geving said. “We had more boys in the championships than they did, but they had a couple of guys go a little further to edge us out for second place.”
Hudson Selk made a little run in the consolation bracket in No. 1 singles for the Fillies, getting a pair of wins.
In No. 2 singles, Karina Schoessler drew the shortest straw despite entering state the No. 2 seed.
She fell to eventual state champion Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf of Cheyenne Central in the second round after winning her opening match.
“I wasn’t really nervous going into state, I was actually just really excited to play,” Schoessler said. “I really enjoy the sport. You kind of have a sense of power when you are out on the court.”
She powered her way through the consolation bracket, getting a big win over Powell’s Lachelle Lee before falling in her final match.
“I have played her a lot and we’ve become pretty good friends,” Schoessler said. “It’s going to be pretty exciting to see how we all do next year.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Madison Christler and Noelle Graham had a bit of a struggle in a tough field, while No. 2 doubles team Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke earned a pair of big wins in the championship bracket, and then racked up another win in the consolation bracket before finishing fourth overall.
Freshmen Brenna Foote and Hailey Dansie crushed their opening round opponents in No. 3 doubles, and added a long, three-set win the consolation bracket.
