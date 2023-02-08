With one final chance at qualifying for the state championships, the Cody boys swim team added a couple of more swimmers on Tuesday to the list of qualifiers at the Terry Bartlett Last Chance in Cody.
Myles Bailey earned a spot in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.45, and Jonah Woods added a qualifying time of 57.45 in the 100 free.
“We basically have a week left,” coach Emily Swett said. “This is the time where they get to rest and have some energy built up before we leave next Wednesday.”
Senior Joseph Killpack swam for the 200 IM school record and came up just a couple of seconds short with a 2:06.3.
Senior Filly swim star Tara Joyce pushed Killpack and freshman Emi Vizcaino in the 500 free, with Killpack edging Joyce 5:15.03 to 5:16.60, both boys 4A state qualifying times.
After qualifying in the 500 last week, Vizcaino timed out in 6:17.75.
“Qualifying was a relief,” Vizcaino said. “It was like there was something inside me that wanted to come out and I finally got it out. I got there and I am really proud.”
He ended up taking nearly 2 minutes off his 500 time from the beginning of the year.
“I wasn’t really expecting it and was just thinking there is always next year,” Vizcaino said. “But I started with a 7:48 and ended with a 5:49.”
Senior William Law will head to his final state meet qualified in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 breast.
“It’s going to be great going with this team,” Law said. “It’s the culmination of the three years of hard work. We have the chance to go from 11th at state back then with the opportunity to maybe finish in the top three.”
Lander and Buffalo are expected to battle for the top two spots, while Cody, Green River and Powell all have the ability to steal a spot on the podium in third.
“They are swimming fast, but they are going to swim even faster with a little more rest,” Swett said. “They already had a great conference meet finishing third, so they will get see how all that hard work pays off next week.”
Terry Bartlett Last Chance
200 yard medley relay - 1. Cody A (Jonah Woods, Joseph Killpack, Isaac Wood, William Law), 1:55.93; 2. Cody B (Emi Vizcaino, Myles Bailey, Bradley McKenzie, Townsend Bailey), 1:59.37.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Vizcaino, 2:21.05; 2. Caleb Kingston, 2:23.81.
200 yard IM - 1. Killpack, 2:06.03.
50 yard freestyle - 1. McKenzie, 23.15; 2. Jonah Woods, 25.48; 3. Law, 25.66; 4. Townsend Bailey, 26.38; 7. Ki Hopkin, 28.80.
1 meter diving - 4. Hopkin, 135.45.
100 yard butterfly - 1. Wood, 1:09.86.
100 yard freestyle - 1. Myles Bailey, 55.74; 2. Jonah Woods, 57.45; 3. Law, 57.53.
500 yard freestyle - 1. Killpack, 5:15.03; 3. Vizcaino, 6:17.75.
200 yard free relay - 1. Cody A (Myles Bailey, Jonah Woods, Hopkin, Isaac Woods), 1:45.37; 2. Cody B (Kingston, Law, Wood, Vizcaino), 1:50.51.
100 yard backstroke - 1. McKenzie, 1:03.53; 2. Townsend Bailey, 1:07.88; 3. Isaac Woods, 1:11.48; 5. Kingston, 1:15.63.
100 yard breaststroke - 1. Myles Bailey, 1:12.45; 2. Isaac Woods, 1:14.59; 3. Wood, 1:17.16.
400 yard freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Isaac Woods, Townsend Bailey, McKenzie, Killpack), 4:49.98.
