The Cody Nordic ski team competed in the Wyoming Nordic State Championships during the weekend in Casper.
On Friday, was the 5K classic race.
For the boys, Marshall Brookins was 11th in 18:10.6, Landon Rau 43rd in 20:20.1, Hayden Campbell was 71st in 21:53.8 and Luis Mata took 117th in 24:31.1.
In the girls race, Elisa Wachob 20th in 21:57.1, Liberty Laing 58th in 26:02.0 and Hayley Pearson-Horner 64th in 26:48.3.
Saturday during the 10K skate race, Brookins was 14th in 34:39.8, Rau 38th in 38:55.8, Campbell 46th in 39:54.2 and Mata 69th in 48:17.9.
For the girls, Wachob was 23rd in 42:05.3, Laing 66th in 52:44.2 and Pearson-Horner 68th in 56:10.6.
