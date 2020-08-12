Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Gary Bauer, driving under the influence of alcohol - second offense in 10 years, driving with an invalid license, open alcohol container, Aug. 10
Disturbance
Confrontation reported, State Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 3.
Request to trespass vehicle from property, no service given, Lane 11, Powell, Aug. 3.
Report of subject hanging out, looking in windows of businesses, WYO 120 S/290, Meeteetse, Aug. 5.
Report of plane crash near Wapiti, unfounded, US 14-16-20 W, Aug. 5.
Report of person shooting at sheep, Saddle Hill Road, Meeteetse, Aug. 6.
Report of person possibly scoping out houses, Sunshine Street, Meeteetse, Aug. 7.
Officer flagged down and possible domestic disturbance reported, W Third Street/N Bernard Street, Powell, Aug. 7.
Report of open window and suspected break-in, Mustang Lane, Cody, Aug. 8.
Request to have people trespassed, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Aug. 8.
Report of numerous bikers in Clarks Fork Canyon partying and swimming nude, County Road 8VC, Clark, Aug. 8.
Traffic
Two motorcycles reported abandoned, E Carter Avenue, Cody, Aug. 2.
Driver cited for open container, Yellowstone Avenue, Cody, Aug. 3.
Report of drunk person driving toward Cody, Cole Road, Cody, Aug. 3.
Car crashed into power pole, Road 10, Powell, Aug. 4.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 290, Meeteetse, Aug. 4.
Mailboxes run over, WYO 294/Lane 10, Powell, Aug. 6.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 290, Meeteetse, Aug. 7.
Other
Assistance requested with moving cows toward WYO 120, County Road 2AB, Cody, Aug. 2.
Report of drunk person wandering near the highway with a lit cigarette, concern over starting a fire, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Aug. 2.
Dead deer removed from road, County Road 6WX, Cody, Aug. 2.
Dead chocolate lab on road with Wyoming on collar, Lane 8/Road 10, Powell, Aug. 3.
Report of weed killer being sprayed along property and damaging it, Risen Son Road, Powell, Aug. 3.
Backpack found a mile up Gooseberry Road, County Road 4CP/4DT, Meeteetse, Aug. 3.
Tan dog running at large, unable to assist, Big Horn Avenue, Cody, Aug. 4.
Officer flagged down a black dog with red leash reported running east, N Absaroka Street, Powell, Aug. 4.
Animal welfare call received, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Aug. 4.
Report tri-fold wallet at Buffalo Bill Reservoir, Southfork County Road 6QS, Cody, Aug. 4.
Red heeler found, person will hold onto dog and post on Facebook, returned to owner, Cooper Lane E, Cody, Aug. 4.
Stray Husky with collar tags running at large, unable to assist, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Aug. 4.
Report of 3 horses in pasture, Lane 13 1/2, Powell, Aug. 5.
Report of five horses with long hooves, Lane 9, Powell, Aug. 6.
Report of lost Aussie Shepard with green camo collar, Road 5, Powell, Aug. 6.
German Shepard with bright green collar reported lost, Road 13, Powell, Aug. 6.
Report that dog had been shot at some point according to vet, Aug. 7.
Request to talk to deputy about torn up yard, Aug. 7.
Dead deer reported on highway, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Aug. 7.
Two black cows on road, Lane 8, Powell, Aug. 8.
Numerous sheep reported on road, Lane 6, Powell, Aug. 8.
Report of neighbor dog attacking person’s dog and acting aggressively towards reporting party, McCullough Road, Cody, Aug. 8.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Buddy Valentine Jr., 49, warrant, Aug. 4
Timothy Lamb, 54, warrant, Aug. 7
Jonathon Waits, 31, simple battery, Aug. 7
Angel Franqui, 70, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, open container, possession of controlled substances, Aug. 8
Jimson Arviso, 21, public intoxication, Aug. 9
Disturbance
Caller hears male and female screaming in area of Pioneer Avenue, 9:53 p.m. Aug. 4.
Neighbor’s dog on Canyon View Avenue barks aggressively and neighbor can’t get close to fence to pull weeds, 12:23 p.m. Aug. 8.
Mother yelling at children on Pioneer Avenue and caller said it happens alot, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller said numerous Chihuahuas bark at Apline Avenue and 8th Avenue address, 8:32 p.m.
Traffic
Fender-bender at Ace Hardware on 17th Street, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 4.
Dodge pulling rented trailer blocking roadway at 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 4:16 p.m. Aug. 5.
Vehicle crash at Albertsons Food and Drug on 17th Street, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 7.
Truck swerving in and out of traffic and yelling at motorcycles at 8th Avenue and Dairy Queen, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller on Stampede wants a speed checker put at Stampede Avenue and 22nd Street, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 7.
Three vehicle accident at Wells Fargo Bank on Sheridan Avenue, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller at Walmart said a woman in a blue minivan drove off with a bunch of children not buckled in, 9:46 a.m. Aug. 8.
Man in Ford Focus with Colorado plates causing problems with River Runners employees on Sheridan Avenue and smells of alcohol, 3:08 p.m. Aug. 8.
Vehicle parked blocking Liberty Bail Bond’s garage on Bleistein, 7:59 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller said car hit while in Walmart parking lot, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 10.
Other
Man said someone vandalized his truck and walkway with a paint pen and eggs, 6:13 a.m. Aug. 4.
Woman said she was bit by next door neighbor’s dog at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, 9:17 a.m. Aug. 4.
Man on Tri Power Court said he is missing gun from his vehicle, 8:28 p.m. Aug. 4.
Caller in Cody said there are threats being made in regards to the school board, 9:49 p.m. Aug. 4.
Man said wife left Carter Mountain Motel on Central Avenue on foot around 9:50 p.m. and did not take cell. 10:52 p.m. Aug. 4.
Man said someone pulled a gun on him in the Billings Clinic parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 5.
Woman is being harassed by another female at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 5.
Dog in car painting outside Rimrock Tire on Big Horn Avenue, 1:56 p.m. Aug. 5.
Woman would like a welfare check on another woman because she has been unable to video chat with her for a week, 7:28 a.m. Aug. 7.
Caller said his mom told him his car is not parked outside 21st Street address and it might have been towed due to road construction, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 7.
Caller said a “creepy old man” has come around in the last few days and has taken pictures of children and making customers feel uncomfortable. The caller would like to have the man trespassed, 12:24 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller said someone on Kent Avenue is stealing electricity from the city, 1:51 p.m. Aug. 7.
Man said female driver on 14th Street just asked him where to buy drugs, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller on Frisby Lane received a fraudulent check, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller at Green Acres Mobile Home Park said dog at residence is regularly beat by the owner, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller on phone crying said dog at Juby’s Mobile Home Court needs medical attention, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 8.
Caller at Mountain View Manor would like to speak to an officer about stolen property which is not his, 11:22 a.m. Aug. 8, 11:22 a.m.
Woman said daughter is receiving threats via Snapchat and others are trying to bribe her to come to Mentock Park to beat her up, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 8.
Man harassing employee at River Runners on Sheridan Avenue, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 8.
Children are climbing over privacy fence using ladder and then piece of wood and caller said Stella Court is a private drive and would like officer to talk to children, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 8.
Woman said two males came to her door on Salsbury Avenue to ask about donating to Boys and Girls Club and were acting strange, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 8.
Fight at Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 9.
Woman said she was bit by a dog at Cassie’s multiple times and said the dog does this all the time and she’s tired of it, 8:43 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller at Park County Animal Shelter wants a dog looked at for possible animal abuse, 9:53 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller would like person trespassed from Rumsey Avenue, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller wants male untrespassed from Pioneer Avenue residence, 1:13 p.m. Aug. 10.
