Friday, April 2nd
Cody
Elks Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Live stations of the Cross, starts 2 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Saturday, April 3rd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Clark
Easter egg hunt and Community Spring Ding, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pioneer Rec Center.
Sunday, April 4th
Cody
Lions Club egg hunt, 1 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf Club Hole 1.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 5th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 6th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
