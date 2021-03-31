Friday, April 2nd

Cody

Elks Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Live stations of the Cross, starts 2 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Saturday, April 3rd

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Clark

Easter egg hunt and Community Spring Ding, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pioneer Rec Center.

Sunday, April 4th

Cody

Lions Club egg hunt, 1 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf Club Hole 1.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, April 5th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, April 6th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

