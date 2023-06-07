image

Karen Allred, treasurer for the Yellowstone Harmony Chorus, presented Ashlyn Kelley, Alma Hunt and Hayley Pearson-Horner with scholarships on May 22.

 Courtesyphoto

Thanks to a donation received in 2022, the Yellowstone Harmony Chorus presented thrice as many scholarships as usual this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.