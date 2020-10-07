Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Connor Dubose, $105; Tara Gregory, $25; Todd Christensen, $105; Richard Hilzendeger, $135; Terry Knapp, $125; Brian Parko, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Tori Bruce, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Anthony Espinoza Nogues, breach of peace, jail 180 days, 175 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Mark Ballou, possession of controlled substance – liquid, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Dylan Ray, failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Dylan Ray, driving with invalid license, $440; Christine Lennon, illegal child safety restraint, $80; Henry Martin, illegal turn at intersection, $90; Michelle Jones, possession of a controlled substance, jail 90 days, 75 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $555; Garrett Nelson, following too closely, $90; Prestan Royer, breach of peace, jail 60 days, 57 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $220; Kalven McPherson, driving with suspended license and no auto insurance, jail 45 days, 35 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,055; Joseph Wooden, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $655.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Luke Kennison, Woodstock, Ga., $97; Stephen Salapata, Eugene, Ore., $175; Devin Rocky, Fremont, Neb., $120; Seth Snyder, Basin, $135; Caitlin Aagard, Lovell, $105; Stacie Koch, Riverton, $135; Nicholas Morris, Billings, $155; Gerald Langbehn, Thermopolis, $120; Joseph Lambert, Newnan, Ga., $103; Katlyn Hinton, Dallas, Ore., $120; Eugene Defouw, Beaumont, Calif., $260; David Merrill, Buckeye, Ariz., $105; Logan Ruechel, Oshkosh, Wis., $115; Julian Hurd, Pryor, Okla., $155; David Oser, Pontiac, Mich., $135; Kreg Waits, Greenfield, Ind., $150; Carol Pease, Herald, Calif., $97; Oscar Garcia, San Bernardino, Calif., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Misty Dornhecker, Rocky Springs, no passing zone, $140; Patricia Studer, illegal passing, Fayetteville, Ark., $140; Jared Mahler, Minneapolis, illegal passing, $140; James Yeomans, Citra, Fla., possession of a controlled substance, jail 30 days, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; James Vass, Arvada, Colo., expired temporary license, $140; Scott Keister, illegal child safety restraint, $80; Randall Thompson, Moore, Mont., operating oversized vehicle, $240; Cole Lorenz, Hokah, Minn., open alcohol container and possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; property destruction under $1,000 and breach of peace, jail 120 days, 120 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $3,759.11.
