Over the course of 32 plays written over four decades, playwright Neil Simon found the humor and heart in every-day relationships between friends, spouses and families.
It’s that observant nature that has allowed Simon’s work to endure, said Tyler Wilde, technical director for the Cody Theatre Company, and it’s what enticed the Cody Theatre Company to bring two of Simon’s most beloved works to the local stage.
“The reason we wanted to do them is that both of these plays are really incredible stories about ordinary, everyday people,” Wilde said. “Neil Simon was really great at shining a light on the fact that there are cool and exciting things that happen in everyday life.”
Throughout March and April, the Cody Theatre Company will be showcasing two Simon plays as part of its “Season of Simon” at the historic Cody Theatre on Sheridan Avenue. The festivities kick off from March 9-March 11 with a production of Simon’s 1968 play “Plaza Suite.” That show will be followed up with a production of one of Simon’s most famous works — 1965’s “The Odd Couple” — from March 31-April 2.
Stephanie Parker, director of “The Odd Couple,” said the shows served as a time capsule for a type of American comedy that is rarely seen on the stage anymore.
“The timing of the comedy is very different, and the content is different as well,” Parker said. “What they were talking and thinking about in the 1960s is different from what we’re talking and thinking about in 2023. We’re trying to stay very close to the way the plays were written in order to honor the original works.”
The company’s journey through Simon’s oeuvre begins with “Plaza Suite,” which is a series of one-act short stories tied together by their common setting: Suite 719 of New York City’s Plaza Hotel.
From the tale of a long-married couple to the story of high school sweethearts reunited years later, the vignettes in the play feature a lot of heart and humanity, said Wilde, who is also serving as the director of “Plaza Suite.”
“I think it’s cool to do plays about real people,” Wilde said.
“There‘s a lot of stuff in this play that both the actors and the audience can relate to.”
Meanwhile “The Odd Couple” tells a story of two suddenly single bachelor buddies who become roommates and strain their friendship in the process.
“They really are an odd couple,” Parker said. “They’re kind of like oil and water.”
Both Parker and Wilde said they were excited about the casts they’ve assembled for the “Season of Simon,” including multiple first-time performers with the Cody Theatre Company.
The cast of “Plaza Suite” includes Chris Galagan, Tom Booth, Brianne Phillips, Allen Doyle, Chad Bonnet, Evan Wambeke, Katie Williams, Drew Murray, Tex Wambeke, Linda Cardinal and Ben Galagan.
The cast of “The Odd Couple” includes Dan Schultz, Shawn Klass, Jenny Zink, Nikki Flowers, Brayden McCoy, Moose Ahlstrand, Ryan Aune and William Pete Emmons.
Tickets for each play are $25 a piece, Wilde said, but if you buy tickets for both shows together, the ticket package is $40 per person. The shows have reserved seating, so the earlier you purchase tickets, the more likely you are to receive a seat, Wilde said. Tickets are available online at codytheater.com/thecodytheatrecompany.
Parker noted that some of the content considered acceptable when Simon wrote in the 1960s may not fit with modern sensibilities, and both plays are recommended for audiences age 13 and up.
