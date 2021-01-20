Braylee Martha Neihart was born Jan. 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Abby and Mickey Neihart of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Braylee joins siblings Braxston, 7, and Audrey, 5.
Grandparents are Tony and Lee Ann Beaverson, and Dave and Brenda Neihart.
Colton Eli Bettis was born Jan. 16, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Valerie Jackson and Chris Bettis of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Colton joins siblings Dallas, 20, Katie, 7, and Cassidy, 5.
Grandparents are Carolyn and Mac Manweiler, and Jack and Karen Deitrick.
