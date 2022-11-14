Friday night will kick off a full-fledged ski weekend, starting with the premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s new film “Magic Hour” at the Cody Theatre.
The following morning outdoor enthusiasts will have the opportunity to buy or sell used backcountry and ski equipment at the Stock Activity Center.
“I reached out to a friend at Teton Gravity Research,” event organizer Yancy Bonner said. “I wanted to see if we could premiere the movie, and now we are part of the worldwide premiere.”
Teton Gravity Research is an extreme sports media company based in Jackson that has produced over 30 award winning films featuring a wide variety of outdoor sports, while also promoting positive environmental messages.
“Magic Hour” is the latest film to document some of the most iconic skiers and snowboarders as they show off their skills in the most intense landscapes on Earth.
“We have some Teton Gravity Research swag they are sending over,” Bonner said. “They also have a premiere contest that anyone who attends our show can enter. That includes a vacation to Jackson for a ski package at Teton Village.”
Other door prizes will be given away as well.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children 6-years old and under get in free.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the movie kicking off at 7 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward deferring the cost for CHS ski teams.
“The ski kids often have to leave a day early and spend an extra night in a hotel,” Bonner said. “Equipment can be expensive and the coaches and parents want skiing to be available to every student. They don’t want any kid to feel that money is a barrier.”
On Saturday morning, the CHS ski teams and Sunlight Sports will host the annual gear swap at the Stock Activity Center. Gear can be dropped off between 4-6 p.m. on Friday or 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Unsold gear can be picked up between 1-2 p.m. on Saturday.
“We have been having some sort of ski/sport swap since I’ve been coaching here which is over 20 years,” CHS ski coach Rick Stonehouse said. “People can pretty much bring in any kind of equipment they want to swap out.”
Some bindings, however, may not be able to be sold.
“We cannot swap out old, unsafe bindings,” Stonehouse said. “We’ll have a list of those that are acceptable.”
The newer equipment in good condition with a reasonable price usually goes the quickest, but it’s hard to say what people will be looking for one season to the next, Stonehouse added.
“The weather is cooperating, so people have skis, poles, boots, helmets, goggles and clothing on their minds,” Stonehouse said. “Children’s items will also be part of a side range of items.”
A crew from Sunlight Sports as well as CHS ski team members will be around to help answer questions as needed.
“This year we are asking for a 20% donation on all items sold at the swap,” Stonehouse said. “And items not claimed by 2 p.m. Saturday will be donated to the team or disposed of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.