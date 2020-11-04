Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kenneth Geissler, improper backing, crash, $100, $10 court cost; Wayne Hoff, speeding, $122; Ashley Norrell, no valid or expired registration, $100; Zoe Parsons, failure to maintain single lane, crash, $210; Ashlynn Staggs, following too closely, crash, $210; Christopher McGonagle, speeding, bench warrant for failure to pay fine.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mario Rodriguez, dangerous animal, $250, $10; Daemin Sizemore, discharging firearm within city limits, $150, $10; Harley Stewart, dangerous animal, bench warrant for failure to pay fine.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
George Brackin, Tok, Alaska, overtaking on left, crash, $150; Sharon Painter, speeding, $93, $10; Michael Flores, Powell, no drivers license, $160; Jace Aagard, Powell, no valid or expired registration, $100; Nicholas Quinn, Grand Forks, N.D., speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
