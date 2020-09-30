Isaiah Rivers was born Sept. 22, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Kayla and Joshua Rivers of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Isaiah joins sibling Noah, 1.
Grandparents are Diana Hutt, Will Hutt, Sherri Cooley and Kevin Cooley.
Wednesday Jemma June Winters was born 1 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Courtney Ward and Chris Winters of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
