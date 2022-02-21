quilts

The Wapiti Women’s Group in December auctioned off a needlepoint quilt members had been working on for a couple of years. The funds go toward the college scholarship fund for students who attend Wapiti School. There were 750 tickets sold and the group raised $5,578 for the scholarship fund. 

 Courtesy photo

