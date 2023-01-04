There is no better place to welcome 2023 than at the Park County Library.
Park County Libraries will once again be offering our Winter Reading Program. Winter Reading is open to all ages and is easy to participate in. Just write down the title of every book you read on an entry slip at the library or online, the more you read the more chances to win. Winter Reading will run from Jan. 17-Feb. 28.
Please mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 4, for the Winter Author Fest. This fundraiser hosted by the Park County Library Foundation in support of the Powell Library Expansion, will showcase local Wyoming Authors. There will be breakout sessions led by authors, readings from authors, keynote speakers and author book signings.
So, make sure and come by the library on Saturday, Feb. 4. For more information on this event, check out the library website and social media.
Drop in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for Enroll WY to get free assistance and learn more about affordable health care.
Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. for a free Yoga class.
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 and 23 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1:30
p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m., come to the Cody Library for our Libby Workshop. Join us in the Bison Room as you learn how to download and navigate the Libby App to take advantage of the thousands of audio and eBooks available for check out. The workshop is open for all ages and skill sets to learn.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m., to discuss “The Maid” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Jan. 25, at 10 a.m., will be discussing “Kitchens of the Great Midwest”. Copies are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we have fun making Wood Block Snowmen. Stop by for some crafting fun.
Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4-5 p.m. for our Wyoming Library to Business Series. This workshop will be led by Devan Costa-Cargill, Regional Director of Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and will focus on Company Culture. Join us and learn to create positive work environments, individual needs, employee empowerment and personal values.
January is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 am and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 am for all ages. Sleepytime Stories will be on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, Jan. 23, from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is back, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Kindergarten thru fifth grade join us on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. for Lego Club. Please sign up. Kindergarten thru fifth grade can also join us on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. for a Winter Party. For kids 5 and up who love dogs come to the library on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. to learn about dog safety and make dog treats.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering fun activities for January. Teens stop by every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. for Arts & Crafts. Teen Room offers Homeschool Hour activities every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. The Teen Room will be offering movie afternoon on Friday, Jan. 6 and 27 from 2:30-4 p.m. Swing by the Teen Room on Friday, Jan. 13, from 2:30-4 p.m. for board games. Teens can join Ms. Shelly on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to learn how to knit. Please sign up in the Teen Room.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open. Find some great treasures and help support the library. The Friends have purchased walkers with seats for use at the library for anyone who would like to use one to make their visit at the library easier.
Please remember all Park County Libraries will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King and Equality Day. Also, the Cody Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for staff safety training. The library will open late on that date from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. for the public to access materials and services.
