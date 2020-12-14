It might not be news to some, but there is a grave marker on top of Red Butte. It has been standing there for over half a century.
The conspicuous rust-colored bluff located northwest of Cody along the base of Rattlesnake Mountain has long been a favorite landmark visible from town. William F. Cody’s close friend and business partner, Dr. Frank “White Beaver” Powell, obviously felt this fondness as well, so much so that he chose Red Butte as his final resting place.
The fact many local residents haven’t heard of Dr. Powell might be attributed to the shade cast by the towering reputation of his swaggering buddy Buffalo Bill and the relative inaccessibility of his resting place on a difficult to reach piece of public land.
Who was Dr. Frank “White Beaver” Powell?
David Frank Powell was born in 1847 to a father who was a physician and a mother who was the child of a Seneca Indian. Powell’s father died when he was eight years old, leaving the young boy with a difficult adolescence characterized by want and privation.
In 1868, Frank Powell enrolled in the medical school at Louisville University in Kentucky. Following his graduation, he signed on as a contract surgeon for the U.S. Army, serving in this capacity throughout Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. It was while acting as a military surgeon on the frontier that Powell first met Buffalo Bill, and after traveling the western prairies in each others company, the two men found their common affinities for gambling, drinking, and recounting tall tales made them fast friends.
As Buffalo Bill’s celebrity rose, Powell became a fixture in his entourage of frontier characters. Additionally, his work caring for Native American communities earned him the title of Medicine Chief of the Winnebagoes and the nickname of “White Beaver” among the Native Americans on the frontier.
Like his colleague Buffalo Bill, Powell was an enthusiastic self-promotor, shamelessly presenting himself as an authentic frontiersman, trick shooter, and Indian medicine man. Also like Buffalo Bill, White Beaver appeared in numerous dime novel westerns of the time as the valiant sharpshooting surgeon scout of the Great Plains.
But contrary to his romantic depictions in popular literature Powell in fact spent much of his adult life as a practicing physician in the quiet town La Crosse, Wis., along the Mississippi River. Perhaps his fame as a western character helped Powell win multiple terms as the mayor of La Crosse. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor of Wisconsin.
As a famed physician Powell also promoted numerous patent medicines. His most popular remedies were “White Beaver’s Cough Cream” and “The Wonder Worker.” Buffalo Bill was a major investor in these faux medical enterprises as well. While marketed as miracle cure-alls, they were in fact odd mixtures of hard drugs. “White Beaver’s Cough Cream” contained morphine, chloroform, and alcohol at a strength of 82% (164 proof). “The Wonder Worker” was much the same, but also included ammonia and turpentine.
Cody and Powell also partnered in more wholesome enterprises. One of their most heralded endeavors was a scheme to manufacture a coffee substitute from roasted bran. Branded as “Panmilt”, the product was primarily marketed toward Mormons who did not imbibe caffeine.
White Beaver in Wyoming
Powell came to Wyoming in 1904 to assist Cody with his budding business ventures. Most notably, Powell managed the construction of both Pahaska Teepee and Wapiti Inn on the North Fork. The lodges were completed for the opening of the tourist road to the east entrance of Yellowstone Park in 1904. Dr. Powell also managed the Irma Hotel for a time while staying in Cody’s private suite.
Aware of their advancing age, Powell and Cody made a pact to be buried on either side of Shoshone Canyon–Powell atop Red Butte and Cody on Cedar Mountain (Spirit Mountain), so they could see each other from the spirit world.
Powell died of heart failure in 1906 at the age of 61 while on a train from Los Angeles to Wyoming. His remains were cremated and brought to Cody to fulfill his dying wish of resting atop Red Butte. A story is sometimes told that members of the funeral procession riding horseback to the top of the butte became so inebriated on the trail they failed to notice Powell’s ashes leaking out of its container, being nearly all scattered upon the conclusion of the trip.
For years, Powell’s resting place was marked only by a small pile of stones, but in 1967, members of the Park County Historical Society took it upon themselves to remedy this lack of commemoration.
Prominent Cody businessman Claude Brown fashioned a 75lb iron sign as a permanent grave marker. Senius Nielsen then had the distinction of lugging the heavy object up the steep slope of the butte, where other Historical Society members went to work embedding it into the rock at the summit.
This homemade iron placard is still solidly standing at the crest of Red Butte. The site can most easily be accessed by the Outlaw Trails near Newton Lakes. A section of state land provides a bridge across Trail Creek to the BLM land on which Red Butte sits. It would be prudent to carry a GPS or other locational device to ensure you are not accidentally trespassing onto private property.
There is no trail to the top of Red Butte. The ultimate climb is steep, but short, and the location of White Beaver’s marker will be obvious to anyone who makes the scramble.
