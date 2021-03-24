Avery Schnell will have a hard time forgetting her 12th birthday.
Brought along on a Search-and-Rescue training event with her parents George and Tanya, Avery watched as a Guardian Flight chopper touched down just outside of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
The medics pulled a board from the chopper, laid it on the ground and asked for a volunteer so they could demonstrate the right way to strap in an injured person. Everyone took a step back – except Avery.
They lifted the board into the chopper, Guardian Flight personnel stood by the aircraft so they could take the blame for any dings or scrapes.
She smiled as the board went up. The smile went away when the door closed behind her and a medic took position behind her.
Tanya put her hand on the chopper window and yelled to her daughter.
“Happy birthday!”
On the ground
The SAR training near Sheep Mountain brought together dozens of people from different organizations, including Game & Fish, BLM, Park County SAR, Cody Regional Health and the State Parks.
“To my knowledge, we’ve never done something like this,” said SAR volunteer Lance Mathess. “Any type of inter-agency training like this, you learn the tendencies, you learn the capabilities of other agencies The more familiar you are with multiple agencies agencies and multiple people, the more efficient you’re going to be on a rescue.”
