Noah J. Croft was born June 25, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Adriana Tafolla and Thomas Croft of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Noah joins siblings Anneliese, 14, Brynn, 13, and Cohen, 10.
Grandparents are Vicki Croft, and Chris and Lynn Villanueva. Great grandparents are Louise and Edward Croft.
Saphyra Lynn Riley was born June 24, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Katherine Mary Riley of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Dennis and Sharon Riley, Marette Riley and Darin Gureski.
Deaken Henry May was born June 7, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Beth Jolley and Clint May of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Deaken joins siblings Danica, 13, Tayla, 10, Garrett, 9, Brooklyn, 5, and Hunter, 4.
Grandparents are Cheryl and Rick Redd, Brad and Crystal May, and David and Sandy Warner.
Sophia Autumn Mangold was born June 24, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Sabrina and Adam Mangold of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Sophia joins siblings are Jermaine, 13, and Jordan, 9.
Grandparents are William and Sandra Hendricks, Joyce and Brad Ruward, and Scott Mangold.
Adeline Celine was born 7:55 a.m. June 22, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Bobbie Jo and Dalton Ulmer of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 18.75 inches long.
Adeline joins sibling Tamesin Pearle, 5.
Grandparents are Harland and Arlene Goodchild, Bernie Know and Bill Ulmer.
